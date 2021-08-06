Patchwork fashion: 18 ways to wear the trend in 2021

Your grandmother is often the first person you turn to for secret family recipes and life advice. But for fashion tips? Not really.

That may have changed this year. The “granny chic” and “grandmillienial” looks have taken off on social networks. From crochet outfits to sweater vests, the biggest and trendiest fashion basics around right now all look like what your grandma has had in her closet for years.

And one style in particular that we’ve seen everywhere seems to be straight out of your grandparents’ collection of quilts. Patchwork adorns everything from denim to dresses these days. We initially noticed that the style was appearing on our social media feeds in April, but it has continued to gain momentum, with stars like Elizabeth olsen, Kourtney kardashian and Heidi Klum. Jennifer Lopez, in particular, seems to be a fan of the trend. She has been spotted wearing the style in several ways this summer, a patchwork denim skirt on a shopping trip and rocking a designer dress with the pattern during the holidays.

There are so many different ways to wear the fun design, from colorful jumpsuits to more understated monochrome pieces. If you want to try the trend for yourself, here are 18 patchwork clothes and accessories that can be worn pretty much anywhere.

Maxi skirts are a wardrobe staple to accompany you from late summer to fall. You can team this lightweight skirt with a tank top on the warmer days, or pull on a sweater when the weather starts to get cold. The stretchy waist can be folded for a more personalized fit.

Upgrade your collection of shorts with this comfy pair. Available in pink clay or cypress green, they will look great when worn with a button down shirt or your favorite casual tee. Best of all, you can get them with an extra 30% discount when you redeem the code SALE TIME at the register.

ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Mom Jeans In Patchwork Blue

With a patchwork print and a 90s-inspired design, you’ll discover many of today’s biggest fashion trends when you wear these mom jeans.

This bohemian style dress perfectly mixes a mix of colors and patterns. Whether you wear it to a party or a lunch, you are sure to receive a ton of compliments.

This dress is the perfect choice for date nights or dinner with friends. You can pair it with sandals for a more casual look or dress it up with heels. This dress is so cute and is VERY comfortable, one reviewer wrote. It is very light and is perfect for hot summer days.

A dress with pockets? Yes please! This chic option looks like a romantic choice, thanks to the self-tie straps and the floral patchwork pattern.

TikTok was one of the first places we spotted the patchwork trend, and these jeans, in particular, are a success among app users. They are available in seven colors, including classic blue denim options and even pink or green.

Two-tone blue PacSun high waist straight leg jeans

With a straight leg and a slightly cropped fit, these jeans will be your new go-to style for summer and fall. Reviewers say they’re a bit tight, so you might want to consider sizing when ordering a pair.

It’s never too late in the season to add a new swimsuit to your collection and this one from the beloved TikTok brand Aerie is the perfect choice. It combines cashmere and floral prints and reviews say it is both comfortable and flattering.

You’ll want to grab this chic cropped dungaree right now, when it’s under $ 50. In addition to the bright and fun pattern, they have plenty of pockets (two on the sides and one on the front).

Everyone needs at least one (or three) good denim jackets in their closet. And this one has unique and stylish features like quilting and frayed hems that take it to the next level.

This knit romper is fun and playful with the patchwork design and off the shoulder fit. Pair it with a denim jacket and your favorite sandals for a cute and relaxed look.

These pants normally cost close to $ 60, but when you use the code TREK, you can score a pair for less than $ 20. They’re made from a comfortable, shape-keeping fabric that will help slim your figure and even have a hidden zipper pocket at the waist.

For the Madewells Hometown Heroes Collective program, the brand is partnering with local creators and manufacturers across the country to help them grow their businesses. This Miniature Rhino tote, part of the collection, is made with recycled materials to make everyone feel truly unique.

Vans Meadow Patchwork Classic Slip-on

Can’t get enough of the skateboarding style at the Olympics? You’re not the only one. Skateboarding has made a big comeback this year and there’s no better way to mimic the vibe than by donning a pair of Vans. These feature a variety of fun prints, including the brand’s classic checkerboard as well as floral and plaid designs.

Free People floral-patchwork slip-on sneakers

You can also get this slip-on style from the company. They feature comfortable padded collars and a durable rubber sole, so they are sure to become your new everyday sneakers.

Typo Studio Patched Up tote bag

This spacious tote is perfect for anyone returning to the office or for students who are about to start the new school year. It has a large interior to store all your essentials and internal compartments that will help you organize everything.

Protect your face from the sun with this trendy bob from Aerie. It features patchwork details and is made from a soft cotton material.

