Fashion
Where does Francesca Farago’s reunion dress come from and what she says about her?
The surprise appearance of Francesca Farago on Love is blind: after the altar shocked many fans of the Netflix reality show.
Three reunion episodes followed the cast of the popular dating series as they celebrated the second wedding anniversary of the show’s two successful couples, Amber and Matt Barnett, and Lauren and Cameron Hamilton.
The milestone was bittersweet for Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers as it also marked two years since Gibelli was left at the altar when Powers announced he no longer wanted to marry her.
Despite this devastating blow to their relationship, the couple continued to hang out after the show ended. Two years later, their romance seems to have remained difficult, not helped by Powers’ friendship with Too hot to handle it star Farago.
Things finally came to a head when unbeknownst to Gibelli, Powers invited Farago to the Hamiltons and Barnetts birthday party.
Not only did her presence ruffle feathers among the cast, but her choice of outfit also made social media talk.
“Why did Francesca wear this outfit?” a Twitter user asked, adding, “She looks cozy and comfortable. It wasn’t the event ma’am.”
“Francesca is massively underdressed for this birthday party and I feel like it’s Damian’s fault for not letting her know the dress code,” wrote another.
While the dress code for the party was supposed to be a black tie, with many women wearing long evening dresses, Farago arrived in a white cropped top, flared leggings, a faux fur coat worn over the shoulder and accessorized her look with a Dior bag.
Where does Francesca’s outfit come from?
The birthday party took place in November 2020, so it may not be possible to find the exact items Farago wore on the show, but fans on Twitter have speculated that it could have been from of Pretty little thing, New trend or a similar fast fashion brand.
Farago has previously shared sponsored posts for both brands on his Instagram feed.
News week contacted these retailers, but found similar pants available on both sites.
What is the etiquette for breaking a dress code?
According to the label authority Debrett, a black tie dress code requires participants to wear tuxedos – consisting of a black wool tuxedo jacket with silk lapels and covered buttons, a white evening shirt with a turn-down collar, cufflinks and studs, and black pants with a natural fuselage – an evening dress or skirt with black or transparent tights, or evening pants.
It’s clear Francesca’s outfit violated these rules and caused a stir online.
“Ignoring a dress code is a statement of non-compliance by someone who thinks the rules are meant to be broken,” said Karina Taylor, personal stylist at dating agency Select Personal Introductions.
“Only someone who wants to be the center of attention or who likes to make a splash will want to stand out.”
Debrett etiquette advisor Liz Wyse agreed, adding: “Flamboyant and non-conforming attire could be interpreted as a sign of some contempt or disrespect for hosts. It is also a means. extremely effective in attracting attention and attention, but not necessarily positive. “
“It’s never a good idea to ignore the dress code. It is stated for a reason, and the assumption is that everyone will comply with it, which avoids embarrassment and demagoguery.”
When asked if there was an occasion when it would be socially acceptable to flout the rules of a dress code, Wyse simply explained, “Whatever reason you’re attending a party, if you choose. to participate, you must wear the appropriate clothes. “
For hosts confused by a guest who ignores their dress code requirements, the best thing to do is ignore them.
“While it is extremely annoying for the host to have their dress codes flouted, the best response is to maintain a dignified silence,” Wyse said.
“Presumably, anyone who arrives at a party dressed in a parody of the requested dress code is desperately seeking attention or making a contemptuous statement, so the best policy is not to jump on the hook by displaying an emotional reaction.”
While Farago may have found himself battling Gibelli in the fight for Powers’ affection, thankfully his outfit seemed to have avoided the scrutiny of the Hamiltons and Barnetts, who were too busy celebrating their love. .
