Bloomingdales Celebrates the Grand Opening of the First Bloomies Store in Fairfax, Virginia.





Bloomingdales will officially open the first location of its all-new Bloomies store concept in Fairfax, Va., In the Mosaic District on August 26. The retailer will celebrate its opening by hosting events with local organizations, such asFairfax County SafeSpot Children’s Advocacy Center,Inova Foundation for Health, McLean Project for the ArtsandWhen we all vote,including a three-day block party open to the public.Members of the local community and visitors can expectlife-size interactive outdoor games, family activities, beauty demonstrations,happy hour specials,free personalization serviceswith their purchase of Bloomies and other special events. Prior to the grand opening, Bloomies will have a special Meet Bloomies pop-up at the popular FRESHFARM Mosaic Market, introducing the community to their favorite new style and service destination. Customers can purchase a selection of new Bloomies brand products and prepackaged snacks from the Colada store, such as plantain chips and dog friendly cookies. In addition, there will be special surprises to celebrate the store. Bloomies brings the best of Bloomingdales to a smaller, highly organized and ever-evolving store concept filled with leading fashion and beauty brands for women and men, a new model of technology-based stylist service and experience in vibrant restaurant via an on-site Colada Boutique. Meet Bloomies Pop-Up at FRESHFARM Mosaic Market at Mosaic District Sunday, August 8, 15, 10 p.m. 2 p.m. The pop-up Meet Bloomies booth will offer a selection of pre-packaged Bloomies products and Colada Shop bites for purchase, as well as special guest gifts. Bloomies Grand Opening Block Party Thursday August 26 Saturday August 28, 12 pm-6pm; A three-day celebration with indoor and outdoor activities open to the public, to kick off the inauguration of the very first Bloomies store. On August 26-27, shoppers can experience life-size outdoor games, bubble and sketch artists, beauty demonstrations, and free personalization services with their purchase of Bloomies with Patches, Embroidery, and other funny details. The block party continues on August 28 with family-friendly activities including a balloon artist, airbrush tattoos and other fun activities for the whole family. Every day from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Colada Shop will offer drinks and snacks at happy hour prices, as well as a ticket redeemable at Bloomies for a free gift. Bloomies will officially open on Thursday August 26 at 10 a.m. Or:

Bloomies in Mosaic District

2920 District Avenue, Fairfax, Virginia 22031 About Bloomingdales Bloomingdale’s is the only high-end department store nationwide in the United States and a division of Macy’s, Inc. It was founded in 1872 and currently operates 33 Bloomingdales stores and 21 Bloomingdales, The Outlet Stores, California, Connecticut , Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, as well as a Bloomies location in Virginia. Additionally, Bloomingdale’s has an international presence with a location in Dubai. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyalist, and for more information, or to shop anytime, visitwww.bloomingdales.com.

