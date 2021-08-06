How the United States upset Mexico to dramatically win the Gold Cup – UNF Spinnaker

Featured Image: AP Photo / David Becker

When it comes to world domination, the United States of America is almost always in the lead. This is generally not the case with football, however, specifically seen with the men’s national team, which has rather failed in recent years. However, an unlikely tournament victory may be the spark that the nations football program needed.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is a biannual tournament of the best national football teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean. At the start of this year’s event, the United States had the second chance to win, but they were behind a heavily favored Mexican team.

The Americans launched on July 11 against Haiti, a nation shaken by all kinds of chaos off the field, following the assassination of Jovenel Mose a few days earlier. Sam Vines secured an early lead to the United States in the 8th minute, but no score followed as the United States won 1-0. Of course, a win is a win, but some worried about the team’s attacking ability after only scoring once in a game where they had to defeat their opponent.

Then the United States would rebound, bulldozing France’s Martinique branch in a 6-1 victory. The last match of the group stage was against neighboring Canada. The Americans got off to a wild start, with Shaq Moore scoring in the first twenty-five seconds of the game. Much like Haiti’s victory, no score would ensue as the United States claimed another 1-0 victory.

Despite lingering concerns, the Americans moved from the group to Jamaica in the quarterfinals. It was a tense game, going goalless until Matthew Hoppe headed 83 minutes to put the United States ahead. Jamaica largely controlled the tempo for much of the game and likely could have won if the cards had fallen here and there. However, the Americans advanced 1-0 (start to see a trend here?).

Qatar, the toughest test in the Americas to date, was in the semi-finals. Now, if you are wondering why a Middle Eastern nation is in a Tournament of Nations of the Americas, you are not alone. Qatar is hosting the 2022 World Cup and wanted the chance to test themselves before hosting the world event. For this reason, they made an agreement with CONCACAF to participate in the tournament.

Although it only fired a third of the number of shots Qatar had, America held its own. It was another late goal, this time from Gyasi Zardes, which put the United States ahead 1-0 in the 86th minute. Surprise, surprise: the United States would advance once again to the score of 1-0. Then comes the final, where the Americans will face Mexico, the big favorite. It wasn’t pretty, but Mexico entered this game after a rambling victory over Canada, winning 2-1.

On paper, Mexico dominated this game. The Mexicans controlled possession 64 percent of the game time, scoring eight more shots than the Americans. So what went wrong for Mexico? Another team that had been criticized throughout the tournament for their lack of scoring ability, the problem returned to bite them when it mattered most.

Late in the depths of overtime, a free kick from Kellyn Acosta found Miles Robinson, who in turn found the back of the net. This virtually sealed the deal with no time, seeing the United States win the Gold Cup for the first time since 2017. What about? Another 1-0 victory.

While the United States’ victory was not expected, it is hard to ignore the dominance of these two nations in the tournament. In this century, there has been only one occasion when the Gold Cup was not won by the United States or Mexico: Canada’s victory in 2000.

What makes this feat for America even more impressive is the list they made it with. Due to the fact that many top nations players are concerned about other football commitments, many of these athletes are not exactly star nations players. That will no longer be the case, however, as they have captured the hearts of Americans over the past month.

If there’s anything this team has proven, it’s that scoring isn’t everything. In just about all sports, flashy offense is often praised, while solid defense is generally not appreciated. With this momentous victory, American football certainly has a brighter horizon, with unlimited potential.

_____

For more information or advice on the news, or if you see an error in this story or if you have any compliments or concerns, contact[email protected].