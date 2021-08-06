What is behind the global appeal of China’s Qipao dress?

The craze for wearing the qipao has become universally popular with Hollywood and Asian celebrities today. Many wear them in different but alluring styles at prestigious events, and it is made of top-notch fabrics (mostly silk) and adorned with wonderful embroidery designs on the top.

This beautiful dress is traditionally an iconic outfit for the Chinese woman that she only wears on a special occasion. She is also known for her stunning figure-hugging figures, sexy demeanor and irresistible appeal, making qipao the sexiest dress in Chinese culture.

If a woman in China is seen wearing a qipao dress, she is thought to like to present herself as romantic. For example, the 2000 hit movie In the Mood for Love is the favorite choice of Chinese lovers to watch and understand why this shot still stands.

The fascinating history of qipao

The phenomenal trend of qipao, also known as Cheongsam, began in Shanghai in the 1930s. At the time, Chinese women valued this exotic dress as a piece of gold that made their appearance stand out. beauty invisible in the open. Since then, her greatness has not waned but rather grew at her own pace, which has only helped to accelerate her demand among affluent Chinese women. So it’s no wonder that for Chinese brides-to-be, this dress has become one of the definitive top choices to wear on the most special day of their lives, a wedding day.

But the unique redevelopment of the qipao was only possible thanks to famous Chinese designers like Uma Wang and Guo Pei, not to mention the big fashion houses designing the qipao. And who can forget the internationally renowned Middle Eastern designer Zuhair Murad with his dazzling qipao-style dresses! In fact, American pop star Taylor Swift was previously spotted wearing a qipao-inspired dress designed by Murad at the Grammys in 2012.

The qipao is the one and only dress that reveals the beauty of a Chinese woman in a totally divine form, ”said Bao Mingxin, former professor of Fashion & Art Design Institute at Donghua University. Another important point made by Mingxin is that all Chinese women were originally expected to have traits like being reserved and feminine in a qipao. But, truth be told, the dress simply suits women with slender figures better. As Mingxin pointed out, there is no doubt that women with slender curves will do the dress justice.

The great Chinese fashion designer Guo Pei agrees. In China, traditional clothing is held in high regard, ”she said. “As part of this tradition, which is still strictly observed, the qipao will only adapt to a certain type of body, although it has become more elegant.

Yet if we dig deeper, we will learn that the qipao gained popularity a decade earlier in the 1920s. According to experts, the origin of the dress is closely linked to the Manchu dress, made famous during the Qing Dynasty. (16441911). But qipao was given a new lease of life in Shanghai in the 1930s, influenced by western sewing skills, so the dress became more attractive.

It was a great fashion moment for women in China. And soon after, this period became known as a time when modern and traditional couture elements merged to give the dress a whole new look.

Then, with a rapid rise in popularity, one of Shanghai’s leading fashion retailers, Hongxiang, did a commendable job of attracting movie stars to qipao fashion shows. Emboldened by a strong reaction from movie stars, Hongxiang designed six qipao dresses to be displayed at the World’s Fair in Chicago in 1933.

Hollywood and Asian celebrities love qipao

Many Hollywood celebrities have been fascinated by qipao, including five-time Golden Globe Award winner Nicole Kidman, Grace Kelly, Elizabeth Taylor, and Anne Hathaway. In addition, some western celebrities have taken an interest in cheongsam dresses. Some of them include Katy Perry, Elisabeth Rohm, Denise Van Outen, Emma Watson, Kate Moss, and Paris Hilton. Of course, famous Asian celebrities also favor the dress, including names like Fan Bingbing, Chen Hao, Liu Yifei, Shu Qi, and many more.

The legacy of qipao will continue

With the growing acceptance of qipao around the world, mainly thanks to the Chinese diaspora living abroad, the National Silk Museum of China in Hangzhou has decided to hold an annual conference World exhibition by invitation Qipao, now in its third year.

The latest exhibition is one of a kind, with 40 qipaos designed separately by native and foreign designers and on display. While there are several highlights in the show, the most eye-catching qipaos are those with flying sleeves designed by Chinese-born designer Uma Wang and a red qipao created with silk by Spanish artist Kima Guitart. . The exhibition ends on October 30, 2021.

My mission is to make this annual exhibition a gathering of people from different countries so that they can engage in cultural dialogues, ”said Zhao Feng, director of the National Silk Museum of China. “At the end of the day, it’s about understanding each other in a culturally healthy atmosphere.