The best men’s underwear 2021

Collectively, we as a society don’t spend a lot of time worrying about men’s underwear. Movies made before 2010 tell us that most men wear the same loose white boxing shorts (oh… that’s why they call them “boxers”) under every lower body item of clothing they own. However, things are changing, and while men’s underwear choices aren’t a monolith, one thing is surprisingly clear: No one under the age of 40 wears the long, stiff, baggy underpants of yesteryear (unless they weren’t painfully stuck in the past, or like, skater-ironically, I guess). No one wants everything in their pants legs when running around the block, or needs their junk flying in the wind, likely to be twisted, sitting , crushed, crushed, etc. No, the modern gentleman needs a touch of security, a sense of security, a gentle hug in the groin in these difficult times.

We’re not looking for a Saran-Wrap situation, however – what we need are underwear that doesn’t lift up, that is both comfortable and breathable, that will keep boys in check, and that won’t buckle up. when we try to put on with pants. Unfortunately, there are quite a few brands of men’s underwear on the market, and you can’t exactly try them on in store… without being asked to leave, I guess. That’s why we consulted the Internet brethren (and several IRL buddies) to separate the wheat from the chaff. Take a look at the best affordable, form-fitting and pampering men’s underwear for sausage we could find.

Our * underwear

You’ve probably received an advertisement for these merry woods recently, and for good reason: they slap. They’re tight enough to keep the boys in line, but thin and breathable so you won’t be swampy and uncomfortable if you have to sprint to catch your bus. (Pro tip: A matching set makes a great gift for you and your SO.)

Extend your shelf life

The collective internet man says these David Archy underwear is a) comfortable, durable, and breathable, and b) it makes your garbage look bigger. So if you’re in the market for this kind of action, get started.

David Archy Set of 4 men’s underwear

Reduce, reuse, recycle

A young man we interviewed suggested that these Hanes Cool Dri Tagless boxers, since they last forever, are softer than they look and have an average of 4.5 stars out of almost 90,000. reviews on Amazon. (Well, he actually said they’re great because you get four days of use with a pair: regular, inside out, inside out, and inside out. Yes, he’s single. )

Hanes Hanes Men’s Cool Dri Tagless Panties, 5-Pack

Are you smarter than a woolen boxer brief?

Probably not. These bad boys are made from merino wool, which regulates body temperature, manages humidity and is odor resistant. They also feature a wide elastic waistband to eliminate irritation when climbing mountains or running from the cops.

Smart wool Boxer Smartwool Merino 150

Really cut through the air

Just wear these. Don’t even bother with an outer layer. There is no desire to aerodynamically slice a headwind while jogging or walking to the bodega. People might even think you’re an athlete or just got off your road bike. They’re also great for wearing under a skirt or kilt, in a Marilyn Monroe style updraft situation.

Under protection Men’s Tech 6 ” Boxer Briefs, Pack of 2

You will be the next Marky Mark …

(… Without all the horrible stuff under the “Early Life” section of his Wikipedia page, hopefully.) Anyway, Calvin Klein is a classic, and when you try them out, you’ll see why. They have an incredible fit, they are flattering and they remain iconic for their understated freshness.

Calvin klein Pack of 3 Calvin Klein Shorts

The Workman’s Brief

Even if you’ve never hit a hammer (or visited a skate park) in your life, Carhartt is here to provide you with high quality, durable workwear, and that means boxers, too. These are designed to keep you dry, comfortable, and odorless while working, longboarding, stooping, or filming.

Carhartt Base Force 5 “Premium Boxer Briefs

Next step, breathable pants.

The game room staff independently selected all of the items featured in this story.