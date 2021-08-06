Fashion
Monitoring the influence of boating on fashion
Imagine this: you are lounging aboard a sailboat, the sun casting its rays on the blue sea, the wind in the sails, a blue sky as far as the eye can see. Sounds like heaven, right? We are deeply sorry if, like us, this is not your reality right now. So why not dress for the life you want? This summer, fashion is inspired by the sea, portraying a strong nautical influence through the runways and Instagram feeds. (I may or may not just buy a semi-ridiculous vintage sailor shirt on Etsy.)
Charting the trajectory of this trend brings us back to the darling of fashion jean paul Gaultier, who showed particular respect for the costume of sailors, none more evident than in his spring collection 97. Last spring, the design house released a retro collection that gave a sartorial nod to its nautical predecessor. According to the global fashion shopping platform Desire, “The Jean Paul Gaultier reboot has put the designer’s iconic sailor look back on the fashion lover’s radar, as searches for the brand’s sailor pieces have increased by 52% in the past month.”
Photo: Getty
Although this is not the only place we have seen sea worthy references in recent times. In recent years, marine stripes, sailor necklaces, anchors and ropes have been dotted in the collections of Miu Miu, Balmain, Margaret howell, and Emilia wickstead. Not to mention, have you ever noticed that the iconic JW Anderson logo splashed on some of our favorite handbags is actually shaped like an anchor?
Balmain fall 2021;
Photo: Courtesy of Balmain
Céline Resort 2021;
Photo: Courtesy of Céline
Margaret Howell Spring 2021;
Photo: Mark Kean / Courtesy of Margaret Howell
A representative for Lyst said the search was also trending off the runway. Searches including the terms ‘nautical’, ‘sailor’ and ‘fisherman’ are up 66% since the start of the year. “Classic Breton shirts are particularly popular right now, causing searches to increase by 41% month over month.” As for the style, we suggest implementing nautical items sparingly and balancing with rougher materials leather, denim, etc.
Whatever vessel tickles you, we strongly recommend that you indulge in this tendency to escape to transport yourself (at least superficially) to a quieter place, because that’s not the essence of the fashion ?
Shop our favorite nautical pieces below:
