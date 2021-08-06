Fashion
Britney Spears dances in an orange mini dress that pops out with brown platform heels
Britney Spears made a gesture to show off her latest summer outfit.
the Toxic singer took to Instagram to share a new dance video, where she hesitated and posed for the camera in an orange mini dress accented with linear crystal details. She also shared a second look near the end of the clips, wearing a yellow dress with a neckline. Both sets were paired with a silver ring and a delicate crystal bracelet. I just wanted to wear heels and a dress today, Spears said in the caption, before adding Psssss orange is the new black.
As for shoes, the Criminal singer wore a pair of brown platform sandals. The pair appeared to feature brown suede toe and ankle straps, as well as chunky platforms and block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The musicians’ shoes added a versatile element to both of her looks and proved that if anyone can dance in towering heels, their Spears.
However, it wasn’t the only pair of high heels Spears wore this week. The star also shared her most recent outfit, a chic white blouse with dark denim shorts on Instagram, where she stroked a pig. wearing brown pointed toe pumps.
Platform sandals have become a popular shoe choice this season, adding height and a dressy touch to any ensemble. Versatile leathers and metallic hues from Giuseppe Zanotti, Prada and Saint Laurent have been worn in recent weeks by stars like Kate Beckinsale, Storm Reid and Sarah Jessica Parker.
For shoes, Spears often wears comfy and budget styles like Steve Maddens platforms, Birkenstocks Arizona sandals and Hoka Ones Clifton sneakers. On the red carpet, she previously preferred similar point-toe pumps, as well as sparkly sandals and thigh-high boots from Louboutin, Zanotti and Le Silla. The singer has also entered the fashion industry, having designed a collection co-branded with Candies in 2010 and appearing in Kenzos 2018, The Momento No2 Collection, her first-ever luxury fashion campaign.
