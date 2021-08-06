Is Tourist Chic the ultimate camp?





Cheesy tourists are suddenly all the rage. That’s right: the timelessly ridiculed look of American tourists is having a fashion moment, with key pieces sneaking into the most luxurious wardrobes. Don’t believe us? Let’s review the anatomy of the quintessential tourist style. American tourists in the 1980s Pinterest First, of course, is the headgear. A true tourist will choose either a bob or a trucker cap, bar none. Prada and Bella Hadid apparently have similar tastes. Both symbols of high fashion sported their own iterations of the tourist staple, although not so far from the classic style. At least no binoculars accompany them. Prada Spring / Summer 2022 Menswear Prada Bella Hadid in Miami last April Pinterest Sticky T-shirts are obviously a must-have, even better if they feature the destination you’re visiting. The “I Heart NY” paraphernalia was once the ultimate no-no. But guess what? Now it’s all the rage in the name of the camp, especially if it’s worn in Manhattan. And while a tourist would wear one too big, style mavens opt for a fitted top or even a handbag instead. Emma Chamberlain wearing “I Heart NY” bag while visiting Manhattan Emma Chamberlain “Aruba” t-shirt that even features a classic tourist destination, the Holiday Inn Johnny cirillo But what do tourists stereotypically wear before they get their hands on gift shop clothes? Short-sleeved button-down tops, of course. Additional points if a Hawaiian print is involved. Hailey Bieber opted for the look while in Las Vegas in July, no doubt prompting a Gen Z thrift store to emulate her outfit. The more you look like Adam Sandler, the better. Hailey Bieber is a tourist in her own right in Las Vegas Hailey Bieber For ultimate utility, tourists choose the chicest of stockings … cargo pants. Most often found in grandfather’s closets around the world, the pant style oscillates between faux pas and alternative and cool depending on the season. Bella Hadid is a fan of cargo pants, especially if the oversized fit gives a low-rise silhouette. Bella Hadid in December 2020 Bella hadid Bella Hadid in September 2019 Pinterest Shoes are the icing on the cake of any efficient tourist-chic ensemble, and there are strictly two options: Birkenstock sandals or chunky “daddy’s sneakers”. Chanel and Proenza Schouler have recently entered the comfort sandal space, even Hermes accidentally too. While these versions are much more chic than a true touristy look, just adding a pair of high socks underneath can definitely get you there. Chanel “Birkenstocks” worn by Emma Leger Instagram Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock collaboration Proenza Schouler Reaching for dad sneakers fashion is easy. Just grab some New Balance sneakers or one of the ultra-contested Balenciaga shoes. Although they have become the definition of the rest model in recent years, chunky sneakers appear and go out of style as often as cargo pants. Fortunately, tourists will never let the trend die. Hailey Bieber wearing New Balance sneakers last June Pinterest Sneakers recently launched by Balenciaga Balenciaga On the catwalks, two recent parades have undoubtedly been totally touristy. Balenciaga Pre-Fall 2021 has been embellished with tourist images from around the world, from the Taj Mahal to the Eiffel Tower. Which perfectly complimented every look in the collection, each silently shouting America-visiting Europe meets high fashion. Announced by postcard, the spring / summer 2022 men’s clothing collection by Dries Van Noten channels Antwerp tourism with a mix of retro and futuristic aesthetics. Cool tourist rather than nerdy. Dries Van Noten Spring / Summer 2022 Dries Van Noten Spring / Summer 2022 Dries Van Noten Spring / Summer 2022 Trends that seem anti-fashion tend to sneak into the industry from time to time. “Out of style” is such an ephemeral label, to the point that denouncing a piece of clothing is probably linked to future hypocrisy. The app of Camp as part of lousy fashion that somehow works can be applied to all trends, but we’re obsessed with evaluating “in” versus “out. Perhaps the tourist-chic campiness is an unexpected way to stay up to date.

