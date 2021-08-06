



There was a major showdown between Indian fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani and a social media influencer after she accused the former of shaming her while shopping for her wedding attire. As it turns out, social media influencer Dr Tanaya Narendra, aka Dr Cuterus, alleged she was humiliated at a Tarun Tahiliani store as she searched for a wedding dress. She wrote: Bridal shops would be ashamed of the body (looking at you, Ambawatta @taruntahiliani {yeah that was a real shame, because I wanted to wear a Tarun T to my wedding since I was 12. I didn’t will never stay there again. Tarun Tahiliani was quick to respond and wrote: The pandemic has put us in a situation where our stores do not offer size 16 (due to limited stock). We also cannot reproduce a sewing piece in three weeks due to the exceptional quality standards we set for ourselves. Instead of misleading a customer about how long it would take to customize a product, we choose to tell them it wouldn’t happen within the required timeframe; it cannot be called body fat / shame. Having said that, if our communication of stock availability, lead times for production and customization made customers not even feel welcome and recognized, then we are so sorry as it is not and does not will never be the intention. Each year, women of different body types and ages have had the pleasure of wearing the TT, the designer wrote. Tahiliani also shared that her design house contacted the affected person directly yesterday afternoon via an Instagram direct message to understand their experience in detail and we have not had a response. Following the statement from the designers, the influencer took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the chain mail between the two parties. So I contacted TT before going to their store (via email {note this, as it is very important that they have my direct email line}). I had specifically mentioned my height so the fit would be a problem. Note that they didn’t notify me of any sizeable stock issues here, she wrote. She added: It was the way their salesperson looked me up and down and asked me, oh * you * are you getting married? as if I was not married by nature. It was the way they kept saying we didn’t have this in * your size * it was the way, as they led me out of the store, the salesman said, maybe that this outfit would make you look more fit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/tarun-tahiliani-denies-body-shaming-influencer-over-wedding-dress-check-thread-here-403247 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

