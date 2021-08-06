Fashion retailers hail rising clothing prices, but sector recovery remains weak

Check the price. Stylish fashionable business woman shopping on weekend checking dress price

Dressing the kids to go back to school, let alone get yourself back to work, will cost more this year.

Overall, the consumer price index for the role of clothing 4.9% from June 2020 to June 2021. Prices for children’s clothing increased further, up 5.5% for boys and 5.6% for girls. And the new children’s shoes will cost 5.7% more.

While the prices of men’s clothing only rose 1.5% compared to a 5.3% increase for women, the prices of the most demanded fashion items, men’s pants, dresses for women women and outerwear saw the largest increase. Men will pay 11.1% more for new pants and women will see the price of dresses increase 15.8% and 8.4% for a winter coat, according to government data.

The business intelligence company Recently edited took a deeper dive into the cost of fashionable dressing.

Fashion prices that match the casual and athleisurewear trend have increased the most. This includes hoodies, pullovers, sweatshirts, sweatpants and t-shirts for men and women, loungewear like cardigans, sweaters and sweatpants cost more. In shoes, boots for men and women are also more expensive.

But prices for formal and office wear are heading in the opposite direction, reports Kayla Marc, market analyst at Editeds. She says this reflects the continued importance of comfort and casual clothing after the lockdown. In the United States, dress pants and suit jackets are at their lowest average price in two years.

With strong consumer demand so far fashion retailer sales increased 7.4% January to June 2021 compared to 2019 to hit $ 130.9 billion and the second half of the historically strongest year for clothing sales, retailers predict the good times will continue.

Esteemed industry insider Terry Lundgren, former executive chairman of Macys, expressed a widely shared point of view in a recent CNBC interview. After years of virtually non-existent price increases, he thinks the current modest price hike is not a concern.

This is not a big concern for clothing retailers, Lundgren said. You talk about a few dollars in price increases. This is not going to change the opinion of consumers in terms of purchasing.

But just as fashion brands cannot control consumer demand, only encourage it through marketing and promotion, they cannot control the many factors that make their products cost more.

Offer related issues

Steve Lamar, president and CEO of the American Apparel and Footwear Association, sees a double whammy in the current shipping crisis in addition to oppressive tariffs on clothing, footwear and fashion. His association calls on the Biden administration to remove tariffs and better monitor the shipping industry to help now and avert the next shipping crisis, which is sure to happen.

In addition to the higher shipping costs, retailers’ supply chains have been under strain almost to the point of breaking. Natalie Kotlyar, head of BDO’s national retail and consumer products practice, notes that the fashion industry has struggled with supply chain issues for some time.

This is not a short-term problem, but one that will be with us for a while, she says, adding that retailers need a reliable and resilient supply chain to ensure they get the right product in the right places to meet demand.

On the demand side, Kotlyar predicts it will remain strong this fall and the holiday season. Remember everyone was home last year, and no one invested in new clothes, she shares. Our clothes are therefore theoretically two years old at this stage. Styles have changed, and more importantly, the sizes of many consumers have changed as well.

Labor costs to move products, put them on shelves, and cash them at checkout are also increasing. Forbes.com contributor Richard Kestenbaum puts it succinctly in his article, Retail wages are a growing problem that will only get worse.

This year, fashion retailers face yet another test of survival, after the pain they endured last year: How much of their rising costs will consumers absorb? How strong and resilient are their supply chains? Do they have the styles consumers want where they want to buy them?

Consumers will decide

Fashion retailers can find themselves with the short end of the stick if consumers decide they will wait to get the items they really want and not pay to buy a second better substitute. Consumers are also unlikely to get a break from higher prices while waiting for sales and promotions.

The original asking price will be higher due to supply chain issues. And then, because of these issues, supply won’t be available to meet demand, so there will be less markdowns, Kotlyar shares.

Fashion retailers also need to consider the effect their price increases will have on consumers already facing rising costs across the board. Over the past year, the CPI for all items tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics increased 5.4%.

If the wallet is fixed and other prices increase, consumers will be forced to make big compromises. Food is more important than fashion, says Kotlyar. And even those who have been able to shop for luxury in the past may need to opt for more affordable product lines in the future.

Luxury brands, in particular, have quickly adapted to the end of the pandemic. Ralph Lauren and Michael Kos recently increased their prices, while Louis Vuitton and Chanel are driving up the prices of some of their most coveted items.

The edited data also reveals a reduction in the number of luxury goods priced in the most affordable range of $ 500 and under, with an increase in those priced above $ 500 from 2019 to 2021.

Discount and fast fashion retailers that start with a lower price point on which to base an increase should benefit if consumers are forced to tighten up. Secondary fashion retailers who sell soft-wear products should also benefit, especially luxury shoppers who can’t absorb the nip.

But a former favorite destination for bargain-hungry shoppers, low-cost retailers like Marshalls and TJ Maxx can feel supply chain challenges with even greater force, as much of their inventory comes from inventory. obsolete department stores which will be in short supply.

Higher prices won’t mean higher margins

Finally, BDO Kotlyar cautions that retailers cannot expect price increases to translate into higher margins as in normal times.

Generally, when you have high demand and low supply, you can increase your prices and your margins will be higher as well. But I don’t think it will be this year, given that the cost of products is going to be higher due to increased trade and other costs, she concludes. So as a result, you won’t see the big margins to expect with less markdowns. The current fashion environment will remain challenged.