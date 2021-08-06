Muppet Babies: gonzo dresses like Princess Gonzorella





Disney Junior’s Muppet Babies reboot celebrates gender nonconformity in the sweetest way. In the latest episode of the CGI show, titled “Gonzo-rella,” the already unique little blue alien Gonzo celebrates being exactly what he wants to be. And it turns out that what he wants to be is, quite simply, a princess. In the episode, Miss Piggy and her friend Summer plan a royal ball and ask everyone to dress for it. Looking through a catalog, Gonzo sees a photo of a few princesses and exclaims, “Wow! Get a load of this dress! I’d love to wear a dress like this to your royal ball!” That’s when Summer explains that she and Miss Piggy are the ones wearing the dresses: “According to the royal manual, girls come as princesses and boys come as knights.” Luckily, Rizzo the RatFather fairy can of course see that baby Gonzo is disappointed and gives him a magical dress and mask so he can attend the ball however he wants. Later in the episode, Gonzo reveals his true identity, Gonzorella. When Miss Piggy asks him why he was wearing a disguise, he confesses, “You all expected me to look a certain way. I don’t want you to be mad at me, but I don’t want to do things because that’s how they’ve always been made either. I want to be me. “ To me, Muppets represent the ability to accept and love others, even though they may be a little different. To embrace those others can avoid. I’m happy to see that the philosophy is still going strong. pic.twitter.com/9mnKBdCsIT History of the Muppets (@HistoryMuppet) July 24, 2021 It’s a beautiful message about gender identity and inclusion in a way that even the smallest viewers can understand. In fact, in a interview with the Disney D23 fan club blog, Muppet Babies Executive Producer Tom Warburton spoke about how he always planned for Gonzo to celebrate his authentic self and shared his intention behind the script for the episode. “Very early on we wanted to do an episode where Gonzo just showed up to the playroom in a skirt,” he said. “And that was okay. Nobody cared or questioned it because Gonzo is still 200% Gonzo 347% of the time.” But Warburton said editor and co-producer Robyn Brown and her team took it a step further by adding the concept of Cinderella. “And it was so wonderfully Gonzo,” he said. “We hope it also inspires kids who look to be 347% of themselves in their own way.”

