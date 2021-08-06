H & M’s greenwashing “hides the reality” of fast fashion

You may have noticed the recent showcases of H&M. These climate activists certainly did.

Campaigners are fed up with H&M greenwashing. Photo: Jake Randall

You may have noticed H&M’s recent storefronts that feature colorful pink and red posters. His slogans, such as climate activist and ecological warrior, bear a striking resemblance to the signs used by activists during protests.

The inviting color palettes and large, bold fonts closely resemble those used by the global environmental movement, Extinction Rebellion. The exhibits also include photographs of child activists.

It was so daring in the window, you couldn’t miss it, Tolmeia Gregory, a 21-year-old artist and climate justice activist, told The Big Issue. It’s disguising reality because it’s the first thing you see when you walk past.

The window in question is only a small part of H & M’s latest global marketing campaign.

THOSE WE EXPECT ARE ALREADY HERE, companies campaign page bed. Bright red, jarring font takes up most of the screen. They can’t drive, vote, or tweet. But they will change the planet. Or even find new ones. shone the spotlight on the people who make the world a better place: children. These are the role models.

“Any age and you can be a role model.”

Meet Ryan, 11, founder of Ryan’s Recycling. Learn more about our role models and their work here, https://t.co/ADmvFGGhJa#HMKids #RoleModelsxHM pic.twitter.com/e3mX1LVoik – HM hm) July 21, 2021

The reason behind H & M’s new marketing tactic seems obvious: sustainability is all the rage right now. According to Garnier A Green Step Report, 73% of UK consumers want to be more sustainable in 2021.

And yet, research published in June revealed that fashion brands routinely mislead the public about their green credentials and accuse many of Europe’s biggest fashion brands of being utterly stylish and without substance.

The report criticized many of the most popular brands for being riddled with greenwashing. H&M in particular has been convicted of deceiving customers with misleading claims.

The H & Ms Conscious collection, touted as a clothing line made from more sustainable materials such as organic cotton or recycled polyester, was found to contain a higher share of harmful synthetic materials than its main line (72 percent vs. 61 percent), The Big Publish reported in June.

Some 96 percent of its claims flouted the guidelines in one way or another, followed by 89 percent of Asos and 88 percent of M&S.

Gregory and his friends were so outraged by H & M’s greenwashing campaign that they decided to oppose it themselves.

We were just a bunch of friends and we just wanted to do it because we care, and we did it on our own, Gregory said. If you were sitting in a window, people couldn’t miss it. If they walk past and there’s someone sitting in a window, it’s a bit confusing because it takes up space.

It all starts with fucking saying H&M. If they want to whitewash their storefronts and use child activists to grab people’s attention, then I’m going to sit at the window and point out all the ways they are hurting people and the planet: https://t.co/9SjLYgV56x pic.twitter.com/nGKDzshBrL – Tolmeia Grégoire (@tolmeia) August 2, 2021

The display seems particularly hypocritical given that it wasn’t until 2019 when H&M CEO Karl-Johan Persson says Bloomberg that he was concerned about protests encouraging consumers to “stop doing things, stop using, stop flying” because it “may have little environmental impact, but it will have terrible social consequences”.

Tolmeia, and many activists like her, are starting to see fashion brands’ greenwashing attempts.

You will never be sustainable as long as your business model is based on fast fashion and profit. It doesn’t matter how many organic t-shirts you make. No matter how fast you make your way, get packaging recycling, she said.

If you don’t mind the sheer volume of stuff you produce and start thinking about degrowth and drastically changing your business model, then you’re not doing anything the young climate activists actually want you to do.

This is our future. And it’s not even in the future. Greece is on fire right now. London was inundated last week. It is here and it is now. We don’t really have time for them to continue greenwashing. It should have stopped yesterday.

The day after Tolmeia staged his sit-in, the H&M store at the center of the protest removed the offending display.

tbh keeps thinking about the fact that if we hadn’t taken action I would probably still be walking past this showcase it’s a global campaign and it’s still in most other storefronts https://t.co/hIvjF42usT – Tolmeia Grégoire (@tolmeia) August 4, 2021

People are now put pressure on the fashion brand to dismantle its showcase in other areas. Gregory emphasizes the importance of working together as a group.

There is a lot of individualization within activism, focusing on the individual and the person, like the person sitting at the window rather than the group of people who came up with the idea. You need people who can support you. I could look through the glass and be confident that everything was going well, she said. Have a group around you. You cannot do it alone.