FashWire Announces Finalists for Its Live Pitch Competition at PROJECT Las Vegas | Company

SEATTLE – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 5, 2021–

FashWire is pleased to announce the top 7 finalists of its first FashPitch contest. Over 400 FashWires fashion designers from over 40 countries were invited to apply in front of some of the most influential leaders in the fashion, lifestyle and tech industries, all while competing for the chance to win a grand prize of 10,000 USD to help support their businesses.

Finalists will have the opportunity to share their stories, the inspiration behind their brands, how these unprecedented times impacted their businesses and how they would use the money. In the interactive competition, viewers will have the opportunity to vote on the outcome with the esteemed panel of judges who will make the final decision. The three prize winners include a 3rd place prize of US $ 1,000, a 2nd place prize of US $ 2,000 and a 1st place grand prize of US $ 10,000.

It is my great pleasure to announce the finalists for the FashWires FashPitch contest at PROJECT Las Vegas. The FashPitch competition focuses on what excites me, elevating new brands in the womens and menswear space that have a distinct point of view and passion for storytelling, said Kimberly Carney, CEO and Founder of FashWire. It is essential that we fulfill FashWires’ philanthropic mission by supporting our designers while continuing to embrace our entrepreneurial spirit. Having worked with some of the most prestigious fashion brands in the world, I see the passion here among these designers.

Fashion is an industry that uniquely demands everything you have to give. Looking back on my years at the Fung Group, and now as the moderator of the FashWires FashPitch competition at PROJECT Las Vegas, I am delighted to come full circle where it all begins – these talented and relentless entrepreneurs with vision and a story, said Deborah Weinswig, CEO and founder of Coresight Research. From an attendee’s perspective, the ability to receive feedback from leaders in technology and fashion, as well as the overall exposure they receive at PROJECT in Las Vegas, is an invaluable addition to the award winners will be able to reinvest in their growing brands and businesses.

FashWire has received applicants all over the world including Belgium, Colombia, Italy, Spain, United States and more. Special congratulations to our 7 finalists who will be presenting their brands live on stage at PROJECT at the Las Vegas Convention Center on August 10, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. PDT.

The 7 Finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

The 7 finalists will have the unique opportunity to present themselves to recognized leaders and influencers in the retail and tech industry, including Guia Golden, FashWire Advisory Board member; Hooman Hamzeh, CEO of DevelopingNow and Development Partner of FashWire; Leah Kyle, Omnidian Head of People and Culture and FashWire Advisory Board Member; Mike Osorio, Tori Richard Vice President of Retail and Marketing and Member of the FashWire Advisory Board; Peter Krauss, President and CEO of the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation; and Trish Davidson, fitness and wellness expert and stylist. Deborah Weinswig, CEO and Founder of Coresight Research, will be the moderator of the events.

It is vital for the fashion industry to nurture and support the next generation of fashion designers and provide them with both the financial support and the mentorship they need. The FashWire FashPitch competition allows us to do both and puts designers on the PROJECT scene, rewarding them for their innovative and creative skills, explained Hooman Hamzeh, CEO of DevelopingNow and Development Partner of FashWire.

Our FashPitch competition brings together the skills, connections and platforms of industry experts who have a deep understanding of their business, said Sebrie Springs, Global Head of the FashWire Community. It is such an honor to be a part of FashWires’ efforts to support these fashion designers in these uncertain times.

The live event will be held with a cocktail party at the Las Vegas Convention Center at PROJECTs Education Hub in the Central Hall from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PDT.

About FashWire:

FashWires’ fast-growing two-way discovery and shopping marketplace provides its portfolio of designers and brands with vital data on consumer buying behavior patterns. Giving fashion designers valuable real-time information through a seamless user experience makes FashWire the digital leader in global consumer intelligence. For consumers, FashWire creates a compelling interactive experience by combining immersive swiping voting and social integration to influence the designer instantly. With its market-leading app and web experience, FashWire customers can purchase a curated selection of over 25,000 products, from over 400 contemporary designers and brands from over 40 countries. The company has raised $ 3 million to date, recently launched GlossWire in the multi-billion dollar beauty industry, and is backed by a range of leading private angel investors in beauty, fashion and technology. For more information, visit FashWire at www.fashwire.com and download the FashWire mobile app from the App Store or Google play store.

Important note to editors:

Please use any part of this posting with our compliments and full permission. We ask you to cite us as the source and to pass our name on as FashWire. You can also direct your audience to our website www.fashwire.com. We can be found @fashwire on social networks.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005864/en/

CONTACT: Kimberly Carney

[email protected]

Phone +1 206 707 5775

fashwire.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FASHION RETAIL DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE

SOURCE: FashWire

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 08/05/21 12:03 / DISC: 08/05/21 12:03

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005864/en