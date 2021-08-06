Luxury Fashion Houses Louis Vuitton and Burberry Dive Into the World of NFTs and Online Gaming | Currency News | Financial and business news





Sign up for our daily newsletter here, 10 things before the opening bell. Luxury fashion houses Burberry and Louis Vuitton are turning to tokens and non-fungible games to promote their brands, as interest in digital art soars. Burberry will release an NFT game character called “Sharky B” for Mythical Games’ multiplayer online game “Blankos Block Party”, it said in a press release Wednesday. The limited-edition character, which is covered with Burberry’s “TB” monogram, will be available for in-game purchase on August 11. “Pushing boundaries through experimentation is at the heart of what we do at Burberry, and we continually seek to connect with our communities in the spaces they love,” said Rob Manley, Director of Marketing at Burberry. By the way, the French Louis Vuitton Wednesday launched a mobile video game, where players can claim 30 free NFTs by following the Vivienne brand mascot in Paris. “Louis: The Game” features 10 NFTs from Beeple, the digital artist whose work has sold for over $ 69 million at auction in March. The fashion industry has sought to capitalize on the buzz surrounding NFTs and their growing popularity to add luster to their brands. Gucci and several other fashion brands told Vogue Business in April that they were to look at launch their own NFTs. Burberry and Louis Vuitton join digital fashion companies such as The Manufacturer, who in 2019 auctioned an NFT for a digital garment, the Iridescence dress. It rose to almost $ 10,000 at a time when the NFT market was in its infancy. NFTs are unique digital tokens that represent real world assets such as artwork, videos, etc. These are items that can be collected but are based on blockchain network cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. However, they are not interchangeable like cryptocurrencies because their value is unique.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/currencies/luxury-fashion-houses-louis-vuitton-and-burberry-dive-into-nft-gaming-2021-8

