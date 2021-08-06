The ‘skin gap’ between men and women is fully visible at the Olympics

(RNS) – A revolution is underway among female athletes who are battling the gender imbalance built into sports uniforms. But the battle must extend beyond the sports arena to fully fulfill its feminist promise.

The German women’s Olympic gymnastics team wore unitaries in their recent qualifying event, instead of leotards. Days earlier, the Norwegian women’s beach handball team had been fined for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms.

The unbalanced uniform requirements are set out in detail in the official rules of these sports. For female gymnasts: “The length of the leotard leg must not exceed the horizontal line around the leg, delimited less than 2 cm below the base of the buttocks. Male gymnasts, on the other hand, “must wear long, plain competition pants and shoes.” In some cases, they can wear shorts.

The gaps are just as shocking in beach handball. Women should wear nude ‘midriff’ tops with ‘deep armholes cut out in the back’ and ‘bikini bottoms’ that are ‘cut at an upward angle to the top of the leg’, with a ‘side width’ of the leg. ‘a’ maximum of 10 centimeters. Men’s tops, on the other hand, are standard “sleeveless” t-shirts, and they “must wear shorts” that can reach “10 centimeters above the kneecap”.

Why do sports team guidelines have such disparate standards for male and female athletes? Perhaps because Western society has developed a biased understanding of what female modesty means. When the PGA attempted to add more conservative standards to the women’s uniform in 2017 to better match the men’s, she was accused of bodily humiliation, with an online commentator comparing them to ISIS.

Unfortunately, the notion of concealment of women has become associated with subjugation when in fact many religious women, from Orthodox Jews to Muslims to conservative Christians, find it to be a form of subjugation. release.

In contrast, the “skin gap” – the difference in the amount of skin that men and women are supposed to show within the same social setting in contemporary Western culture – is its own form of subjugation. From gymnasts to volleyball players, actors to news anchors, we are constantly fed images of girls and women less dressed than boys and men, hypersexualizing women’s bodies and normalizing the idea that female body parts are intended for consumption.

It’s the woman in the low-cut strapless dress next to the man in the tuxedo. It’s the teenager in a crop-top and short shorts with her boyfriend in cargo shorts and a polo shirt. The fashion industry aggressively designs and markets women’s clothing choices with less fabric than men’s clothing.

Skin gap, a term I coined, begins in early childhood. Stephanie Giese wrote about this gap, comparing size 4T Cherokee shorts for girls and boys. While the crotch of the girls’ shorts was only 1 inch long, the same brand offered boys a crotch that was almost seven times as long.

The skin gap persists as long as a woman meets Western beauty standards. Then once she goes over a certain number in age or kilograms, we prefer that she cover herself up. “Older actresses also do nude scenes,” one man told me, attempting to refute my theory, “like Helen Mirren,” at which point he indicated his revulsion, thus destroying her rebuttal.

While forced modesty certainly oppresses women, the pressure to reveal oneself does exactly the same. Modest and empowered religious women have known for years that there is an incredible autonomy to decide who and in what contexts others see our bodies.

In Hebrew, the word for modesty, “tzniut”, means “intimacy”. Tzniut is not about shame or control. It’s about recognizing that covering a body allows talents, personality and skills to shine through. We would never want to go back to a time when women were forced to cover up. But as women gain equal status with men in almost every other area, the pressure for us to expose ourselves more than men is one of the things that holds us back.

Women shouldn’t cover up because of shame or social pressure, but, as men do, simply to remove our bodies from a central concern, so that we are seen more as beings and less as bodies. Some would say that women are free to choose what to wear (but not, it seems, at the Olympics). But how can one really be free in a society where one is bombarded with constant media messages?

Courageous women like those of the Norwegian handball team and German gymnasts can lead the way so that the Western world can begin to change the inequality of expectations inherent in the skin gap. We must end the objectification of girls and women and build a world where women are not judged by their body heat but by their skills, talents and character content.

(Allison Josephs is the founder and director of Jew in the City, a nonprofit organization that shows the relevance and meaning of Orthodox Judaism. The views expressed in this commentary do not necessarily reflect those of Religion News Service.)