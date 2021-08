Whoops! Biggest crashes, snaps and wipeouts at the Tokyo Olympics – NBC Chicago

Sometimes things don’t go as planned, even for seasoned athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics. Our thoughts turned to them as the handlebars and poles unexpectedly broke, crashes and spills disrupted competitions, and false starts got in the way. After breaking his pole and landing uncomfortably on the mat, Sandi Morris retired from the pole vault event. Morris appeared to have sustained an injury and was in need of medical attention. Brazilian Italo FerreiraThe surfboard snapped in half in the opening seconds of the very first Olympic surf gold medal match. Ferreira’s coach has come down the shore to bring back a new one. During their run in the men’s team pursuit competition, the Australian team were forced to end soon after the runner Alex porterThe handlebars broke and he crashed violently on the Izu Velodrome track. Surfers got soaked as they took on massive waves against each other at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Evgenii Kuznetsov and Nikita schleikher were vying for a medal in the men’s 3m synchronized springboard final, until one failed attempt on their last dive. A motorboat as an athlete disrupts the start of the men’s triathlon in Tokyo, stopping the race in a bizarre fashion and marking the very first false start in Olympic sports history. Peruvian skateboarder Angelo Caro Narvaez failed to pull off one of his big tricks in the preliminary round in Tokyo. As he fell off his board, he unfortunately landed his groin first on a rail of the street course. In the inaugural rounds of the men’s street skateboarding, another kind of broken barrier occurred when a piece of the course fell during a 19-year-old Japanese skater’s run. Sora Shiraï, which has been redone. dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel the three-time reigning non-Olympic cyclo-cross world champion and winner of stage 2 of the 2021 Tour de France crashes at Sakura Drop in the first round; he would retire later in the fifth round.

