Here are the best luxury sportswear for men in 2021





There’s nothing quite like watching elite athletes compete in the Olympics to push you in the direction of your exercise equipment. Even if your 10k seems a bit longer than Selemon Baregas’ under-28-minute wild run, there is something inspiring about the almost inhuman abilities of the athletes. But while that inspiration can get you started, the biggest obstacle in any exercise is getting it done. Changing, warming up and getting there are the hardest parts of the whole ordeal, so if you can find a way to encourage those early stages then you should. A new sports kit stacked with luxury sportswear courtesy of brown, perhaps? In recent years, we’ve seen an explosion in the number of luxury sportswear brands that respond to performance and style. What we love so much about these brands is that they usually bridge the gap between sportswear and lifestyle. What we mean is that our selections, ranging from futuristic Oakley sunglasses to runners HOKA One One and Solomon, are a regular part of our stylish wardrobes as well as our luxury sportswear. Shop our best luxury sportswear below. HOKA One One white Bondi SR sneakers HOKA One One’s dominance in the running world continues. A chunky and designed sole acts as the main visual aspect while a leather upper perfectly positions this pair between lifestyle and sportswear. Salomon XT-4 Advanced Trainers Without a doubt one of our favorite silhouettes of recent years, the Salomon S-Lab XT-4 is an average track sneaker. Completely black, its contoured carbon fiber shank is also a versatile styling element. Recycled tank top Pressio rahi Pressio is a name you need to know in the world of ethical sportswear. The rahi vest is sustainably made with EcoTECH MF and EcoTECH VENT, two fabrics that wick away sweat and have antibacterial properties. Arc’teryx Nuclei FL Hooded Jacket Of course, Arc’teryx had to be part of this roundup. In equal parts fashionable outerwear and top performance gear, it’s a guaranteed victory. MAAP Draft Team Vest Cycling clothing has taken a very fashionable turn lately, with luxury brands even Off-White jumping into the action. The MAAP Draft Team vest might not be an eye-catching holy grail, but its neutral colourway and ultra-light construction make it an essential for true cyclists. Reigning Champ x Ryan Willms Lined Running Shorts The defending champion caught our attention lately with a collaborative capsule alongside life coach Ryan Willms. The tie-dye aesthetic combined with a strong sense of performance makes the entire collection a smash hit. SOAR Lightweight Cap 2.0 Running Cap We love luxury sportswear that goes perfectly with everyday style. This SOAR cap features checkerboard panels and a smooth color scheme to do just that. Oakley Flight Jacket Sunglasses Our obsession with Oakley’s futuristic sunglasses is not slowing down. The Flight Jacket sunglasses have, in fact, added a bucket of fuel to the fire. Kask Mojito 3 cycling helmet There is nothing cooler than protecting your head. Fortunately, you can do this in style too, with the help of Kask. While many bike helmets opt for garish and bright palettes, Kask turns to refined minimalism to make his mark. Pas Normal Studios Solitude bib shorts Something deep inside is desperately trying to find a way to fit this bike bib into our everyday wardrobes … is it possible? There is only one way to find out. Want to continue browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety store for more products we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships which means we may receive a commission on your purchase.

