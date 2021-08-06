Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Team USA advance to gold medal game in baseball with 7-2 win over Korea





The US team will play for Olympic gold. On Thursday night in Tokyo, the United States convincingly beat Korea (United States 7, KOR 2) to qualify for the gold medal game in baseball, where they will face Japan. Korea will face the Dominican Republic in the bronze medal game on Friday. Although the final score was lopsided, Thursday’s game was competitive until the middle of the innings. The United States picked up runs in the third and fifth innings thanks in part to a solo home run by former Diamondbacks and Brewers minor league player Jamie Westbrook. Korea hit back with a run early in the sixth to reduce their deficit to 2-1. Team USA escaped with a final five in the sixth. Longtime leaguer Todd Frazier opened the inning with a 12-shot goal, then the United States struck out, singles, single point, walk, single point, ground score, two single runs to score five points. Former Yankees prospect Tyler Austin ended the rally with a two-run single to give the United States a 7-1 lead. Austin and Red Sox minor leaguer Jack Lpez each had two hits and produced two runs. Austin was the United States’ leading hitter in the tournament, batting 0.412 in Thursday’s game. He currently plays for the Yokohama BayStars in Japan and the Olympic baseball games are played at his baseball stadium, Yokohoma Baseball Stadium. Right-hander Joe Ryan, who went from Rays to Twins in the Nelson Cruz trade, started on the mound and limited Korea to one run in 4 1/3 innings. Fellow Ryder Ryan (unrelated to Joe) had a double play to end the fifth inning, then also pitched a sixth 1-2-3 inning. He faced four batters and got five strikeouts, and gave the offense a chance to open the game. The United States team will face Japan in the gold medal game on Saturday. The two teams met earlier this week, with Japan securing a thrilling 7-6 victory in 10 innings. This pushed the United States into the loser category of the double elimination tournament. Longtime Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is set to start the gold medal game for Japan. With Thursday’s victory, former Marlins infielder Eddy Alvarez became the third American and only the sixth person to win a medal at the Winter and Summer Olympics. Alvarez, a speed skater, won a silver medal in the 5,000-meter relay in 2014. He is now assured of at least one silver in baseball. The United States is looking to win their second Olympic gold in baseball. They beat a highly favored Cuban team in 2000 thanks to former Brewers pitcher Ben Sheets, who netted a four-hit shutout in the gold medal game. Japan won silver in baseball in 1996. Korea will face the Dominican Republic in the bronze medal game on Friday. Korea won Olympic gold in 2008, the last time baseball was played at the Olympics. The Dominican Republic has never won a medal in baseball.

