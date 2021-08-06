Highsnobiety launches its first home collection





LONDON The Berlin-based streetwear site Highsnobiety Thursday is releasing its first home collection for the spring 2021 season. Conceived by design director Nin Truong, who led Stssy’s design team, the collection, titled BreachFriendz, celebrates friends who find themselves outside after blockages and targets those who interact with Highsnobiety across multiple platforms. More from WWD The first version of the collection consists of simple water shorts in colorful nylon, headwear, fun printed clothing and, of course, a Yeti cooler. I love all the colors used in the collection and the whimsical graphic prints, said Truong. One of my favorites is T sunscreen. Just a friendly reminder of the importance of sunscreen. He pointed out that this was Highsnobiety’s first real collection. We have released various limited capsules in the past, for example our HS Staples collection, but this is the first specifically to celebrate the spring season designed and curated by our own in-house team, he said. Truong revealed that Highsnobiety plans to roll out additional drops each month with the in-house collection alongside collaborative projects with other brands. There will be a mix of products in each collection, which will give us the opportunity to achieve different prices. There will be plenty of entry-level items such as printed Ts and fleece outerwear created in beautifully sourced fabrics that will be in the higher price bracket, he added. The second segment of the BeachFriendz collection will be released on August 18. This collection is one of many examples of how the site is emerging as a multidisciplinary lifestyle concept for the younger generation. It has hosted several editions of the Online exhibition project Pas à Paris to fill the void of the canceled Paris Mens Fashion Week and release a white paper on the collision between gaming and fashion, and the virtual future of luxury. The story continues In November, Highsnobiety will open a pop-up store at Zurich Airport and sell a full range of products from brands like Acne Studios, Comme des Garons, as well as its own collaborations. The site also recently received an undisclosed sum from Chanel heir David Wertheimer private equity fund Mirabaud Asset Managements Lifestyle Impact & Innovation to further develop its management strategy, strengthen brand recognition and develop offline experiences. RELATED: Highsnobiety publishes white paper on gaming and fashion Highsnobiety opens a pop-up in Paris for the third edition of Not in Paris Media Persons: Thom Bettridge of Highsnobiety

