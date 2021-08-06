Curious disappearance of the fashion brand of the candidates for mayor, LVL XIII

(APN) ATLANTA – Antonio Brown, candidate for mayor of the city of Atlanta and city councilor of Atlanta, ran for office as a successful entrepreneur, founder of the shoe brand and LVL XIII mode (pronounced Level Thirteen).

From scratch, he built LVL XIII (Level 13), a men’s fashion brand that broke barriers by launching into Bloomingdales and Nordstrom nationwide, according to the Browns Mayoral Campaigns website.

LVL XIII boasted of a partnership between Brown and pop singer Jason DeRulo, as well as shiny silver sneakers and other items available at Nordstrom and Bloomingdales department stores.

The Browns Mayoral campaign website, however, forgets to mention that LVL XIII no longer appears to be in service.

Trying to pin down the brand’s corporate structure is a bit like trying to pin down the location of a quantum particle.

If Brown’s business experience is a selling point of his Mayoral campaign, then the brands’ lack of longevity and the apparent inability to timely complete routine paperwork with the states of Georgia and New York are relevant.

Today, the LVL XIII site is no longer operational (the domain name is available for auction via sedo.com).

LVL XIII products are no longer available on the Nordstrom or Bloomingdales department store websites.

When Brown first raced in 2019, there was still LVL XIII clothing available online.

As recently as summer 2020, a t-shirt was still available on Bloomingdales.com.

But today, nothing is available online, suggesting that the brand has collapsed in the past two years.

LVL XIII Brands, Inc., is a New York-based company founded in 2012.

In 2014, LVL XIII Brands, Inc. sued famous international luxury fashion designer Louis Vuitton for copyright infringement, later losing to Louis Vuitton.

The company was dissolved by the state of New York, but was later paid to be reinstated in 2017.

The company does not appear to have filed any documents with New York State since 2017, but for some reason it is still listed as active.

There are also two New York LLCs. Both, LVL XIII Apparel, LLC; and LVL XIII Footwear, LLC, were established in 2016 and do not appear to have filed with New York State since 2016.

Meanwhile, in Georgia there are six entities with the name LVL XIII and associated with Brown; and each of them has been either terminated or administratively dissolved.

LVL XIII Apparel, LLC, a foreign (out of state) LLC, was revoked in 2019.

LVL XIII Brands, Inc, a foreign (out of state) LLC, was revoked in 2019.

LVL XIII BRANDS, INC., A foreign (out of state) LLC (somehow with Inc. in title while being an LLC), was revoked in 2016.

LVL XIII Entertainment Group, LLC, a Georgian LLC company, was revoked in 2019.

LVL XIII Footwear LLC was revoked in 2019.

And LVL XIII MOTORS LLC, a Georgian LLC, was revoked in 2019.

Other Atlanta mayoral candidates include Council President Felicia A. Moore, City Councilor General Andre Dickens, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and lawyer Sharon Gay.

