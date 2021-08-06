Lévis quits Fashion Coalition board at center of controversy in China





Levi Strauss & Co. is leaving the board of a high-profile fashion industry coalition, people familiar with the matter say, in a move that shows a lack of leadership in a group divided on how to respond allegations of human rights violations in China’s cotton-rich Xinjiang region. The group, called the Better Cotton Initiative, includes some of West’s most prominent brands, including Levis, Nike Inc. and Adidas AG. Earlier this year, the group became the target of attacks by the ruling Communist Party in China and pro-Beijing influencers on social media, after raising concerns about alleged forced labor in the region. After these attacks, BCI and several of its member fashion brands backed down on the issue. BCI removed a statement about its concerns in Xinjiang from its website. Several of its members have done the same. Lévis was one of the founding members and the greatest defenders of the group. One of its leaders chaired the board in its early days, after it was established in 2009 as a partnership between leading fashion brands, suppliers and non-governmental organizations to promote sustainability and labor rights. Levis was one of three big Western brands on the board, which typically has 12 representatives. The coalition has not commented on Xinjiang or the Chinese reaction since it withdrew its statement four months ago. Members of the coalition, a Geneva and London-based nonprofit, remain torn over how and when to respond to Chinese attacks, according to people familiar with the debate. Some nongovernmental organizations and brands want the BCI to quickly and forcefully refute the Chinese attacks, the people said, while others advocate a slower and more cautious approach.

