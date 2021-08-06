What is the Birkenstock craze? It’s not just a question of comfort.





WHEN LOVERN PASCUAL and November Ang got married last month, more than one guest confronted the newlyweds with playful variations on this question: are you wearing Birks to your wedding? Are you kidding? The couple weren’t kidding. Ms Pascual opted for an ivory pair from German two-strap shoe brand Arizona, while Ms Ang opted for the chocolate brown Yara, a sandal with straps almost elegantly wrapped around the big toe. The intention was not to impress the guests. It was about being true to ourselves, said Ms Pascal, a 36-year-old customer service representative in Grand Cayman. Good choice, considering their wedding venue was a shaking catamaran in the middle of the ocean. Birks rubber soles provide good grip. Considering Birkenstocks’ associations with confused German tourists and swim-reluctant hippies, wedding guests may be forgiven for their confusion. But despite (or maybe because of) their aesthetic awkwardness, Birks has been firmly endorsed by fashion and has been for some time. In 1990, Kate Moss posed as a duet for Face magazine, a British alternative style bible. In 92, Marc Jacobs punctuated his famous grunge collection Perry Ellis with Arizonas. But Birkenstock’s current trend in the know can be traced to 2012, when designer Phoebe Philo, then at Celine, sent Arizona-ish sandals to the Paris runway. Cheekily lined in mink, they inspired a fashion frenzy and propelled the original furless, much more affordable Arizona into the limelight. Today, Tracee Ellis Ross and Jason Momoa are among the many famous fans of cork and leather stompers. As part of Birkenstock 1774, a line of collaborations named for the brand’s founding year, trendy fashion brands like Rick Owens, Jil Sander and Proenza Schouler have designed forward-thinking versions of the classic Birks. Lyst, a data company that tracks online shopping behavior, named the sheepskin-lined Boston Clog Birkenstocks one of the hottest women’s products for the fourth quarter of last year. And in February, LVMH, the luxury conglomerate that owns powers like Louis Vuitton and Dior, took a majority stake in Birkenstock, further consolidating its credibility in the fashion arena. The emphasis on WFH comfort has sparked interest in the brand. If anything good came out of the pandemic, it’s that it forced us to ask ourselves what is important to us and what really matters in our lives, said Oliver Reichert, CEO of Birkenstock. Working from home has freed us from social constraints. Like tight heels and moccasins. Mr Reichert suggested that no matter how valuable Birkenstock fashion is, he thinks the orthopedic angle is the main draw.

