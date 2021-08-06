Crowds have fun in style at the Hall of Fame parade





TOWNSHIP From appetizers and mimosas to fabulous dresses, guests of the Professional Football Hall of Fame Fashion Show were treated to an array of thrilling sights and sounds at the 58th annual show on Friday. Things were a little different from previous years, but the same energy and fashions made the participants smile. Following:Don’t miss these HOF events: Parade, concert, balloons, funfair, golden jacket ceremony Following:Professional Football Hall of Fame Reviews COVID Protocols, Recommends Indoor Masks Newlyweds Kimberly and Edwin Lane spent their first week of marriage in Canton attending the events of the Enshrinement festival. This was the couple’s first visit from Baltimore to the area for the festivities and it won’t be the last. “It was awesome,” Kimberly Lane said after the show. “We’re going to make it an annual event and we’re going to bring friends next time.” She said they were having a “good time” taking advantage of the friendly residents they met while attending the game and other events. “It was excellent,” she said. More reactions to the annual Hall of Fame parade Jackson Township resident Kathleen Steere has returned for another fashion year, bringing her daughter Stephanie and friend Jean Zorko for the first time. The trio, enjoying mini quiche appetizers, Korean BBQ chicken, fruit skewers and decadent chocolate chip brownies, used the concrete wall of the entrance to the Canton Art Museum to balance food and drink. “The food was good and I’m looking forward to the show,” said Steere. “It’s completely different but it’s still a lot of fun.” Event President Jill Hetrick hopes guests enjoyed this year’s presentation despite the changes. The format was changed to accommodate the other shrines receiving gold vests later in the evening, she said. A sit-down dinner has been replaced with appetizers under the glass roof between the Civic Center and the art museum. Guests were then welcomed into the Civic Center auditorium to watch the parade. “There have been a lot of changes and we call it a parade as you would see it in New York,” she said. As ticket sales fell below normal, around 1,800 people attended Friday morning’s event. Hetrick suspects that some of the guests were nervous about being in a crowded environment. She understands and hopes they will return for next year’s installment. Hetrick, who also chaired the event in 2019, said this year’s fashion show took place within months. Typically, the committee starts planning for the first part of the year, but with the uncertainty of the virus, they didn’t start until around May. “We kind of cut the planning for the event down to a few months,” she said. “It was a bit of a challenge and we had to contact our models and our stores (which provide clothes).” Unfortunately, some of the retailers that usually attended closed their doors during the pandemic, she said. They reached out to shops in the area to fill the void, and Belden Village Mall, a sponsor of the show, has done a lot to help, she said. “I hope people walked away with a ‘Wow’ feeling,” Hetrick said. “We want people to have that ‘boy-I wish there were-more’ feeling.” The host of this year’s fashion show was Stefani Schaefer from the Alliance. Stefani Schaefer, co-host of “Fox 8 News in the Morning” and native of the Alliance, returned to host the program. “It’s unique and different,” she told the crowd. “I’m so glad we’re together again after the year we’ve had.” Instead of a central stage surrounded by guest tables, the arena featured a long airstrip at one end with rows of seats lining the catwalk. Before the show started, the wives of Hall of Fame members showed off their fashion sense and drew boos and screams. Hall of Fame Mel Blunt’s wife Leslie brought the famous Terrible Steelers towel to salute. Another addition to the program, DJ EV spun recordings on stage as the models paraded the catwalk, showing off alluring dresses of all lengths, jeans and wedges and comfy pastel tie-dye partings. The models then showed off the latest in bridal fashion. Schaefer’s 19-year-old daughter Siena Bella, an aspiring singer and songwriter, had fun with two numbers and the energetic dance of the Cleveland Dance Project was a kick. Guitarist Smokey Saratoga joined the models waving stars and stripes on stage for the finale with an accompaniment of “American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz. Contact Amy at 330-775-1135 or [email protected] On Twitter: @aknappINDE

