Fashion
Crowds have fun in style at the Hall of Fame parade
TOWNSHIP From appetizers and mimosas to fabulous dresses, guests of the Professional Football Hall of Fame Fashion Show were treated to an array of thrilling sights and sounds at the 58th annual show on Friday.
Things were a little different from previous years, but the same energy and fashions made the participants smile.
Following:Don’t miss these HOF events: Parade, concert, balloons, funfair, golden jacket ceremony
Following:Professional Football Hall of Fame Reviews COVID Protocols, Recommends Indoor Masks
Newlyweds Kimberly and Edwin Lane spent their first week of marriage in Canton attending the events of the Enshrinement festival.
This was the couple’s first visit from Baltimore to the area for the festivities and it won’t be the last.
“It was awesome,” Kimberly Lane said after the show. “We’re going to make it an annual event and we’re going to bring friends next time.”
