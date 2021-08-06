How Andy Warhol left his mark on Fashion CR Fashion Book

In honor of Andy Warhol’s 93rd birthday, we reflect on his undeniable influence on fashion. Known as a leader – if not, the Boss of The Pop Art Uprising of the 1960s, Warhol explored the relationship between high art and consumerism through stimulating commentaries on American culture, and thus spark a new lease of life. He changed the mediums of film, painting, photography, screen printing, sculpture, publishing and even music, effectively touching in Midas almost every corner of consumable American art, by especially fashion.

Dior Fall-Winter 2013 Dior Versace Spring / Summer 1991 Versace

Before painting these famous cans, Warhol worked in fashion publishing. In the late 1950s, he drew fashion illustrations for advertisements and articles and designed magazine layouts for the biggest magazines of the time, including Harper’s Bazaar. The infamous fashion editor Diana Vreeland would call him “Andy Paperbag” for the way he carried his work to and from the New York office.

Harper’s Bazaar (July 1958) Pierre Crépô © The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts / Artists Rights Society (ARS) Harper’s Bazaar (December 1960) Paul Maréchal © The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts / Artists Rights Society (ARS)

“Warhol loved magazines and these pages are the epitome of his idea that art is for everyone,” says Darren Pih, curator of Pass on Andy Warhol, the exhibition at Tate Liverpool which celebrated Warhol’s democratic philosophy on art and mass media.

Harper’s Bazaar (April 1956) Pierre Crépô © The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts / Artists Rights Society (ARS) Harper’s Bazaar (July 1962) Paul Maréchal © The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts / Artists Rights Society (ARS)

In his December 1962 broadcast, Warhol’s repetition of the screen-printed imagery is part of his deep exploration of the medium during the summer of the same year in his own work. In August, around the same time, Marilyn Monroe passed away. From his death to New Years, he created a total of 20 silkscreens from the same image of the star, including the famous Diptych Marilyn.

Harper’s Bazaar (December 1962) Paul Maréchal © The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts / Artists Rights Society (ARS) Sotheby’s

created his famous Campbell’s Soup Cans earlier that same year and unveiled the work in July at her first gallery show in Los Angeles, making her Pop Art debut on the West Coast. In the mid-1960s, he became one of the first artists to merge high art and fashion with the arrival of the “Supper Dress,” a silk-screen printed tissue paper dress that threaded eye-catching cans. The dress was designed to be discarded after use, marketed with the slogan “It’s Carefree”, exemplifying the rising mass consumer culture and its disposability. Perhaps the first sign of fast fashion?

Ingénue Magazine, January 1969 issue Ingénue Magazine The “Supper Dress” The Metropolitan Art Museum

“Supper dress” ad Campbell Soup Company

Naturally, the soup company took advantage of the wide press Warhol was creating and sold its own version that anyone could buy, in exchange for $ 1 and two Campbell’s soup labels mailed in. He started a trend of Pop Art printed paper dresses, used partly for advertising and for aesthetics, in mass distribution of works of art depicting American culture, in turn becoming American culture – the life imitating Pop Art and vice versa.

The trend even crossed the pond, landing on style icons like Twiggy, Mick Jagger and Jean Shrimpton, as UK boutiques started ordering Pop Art print dresses and t-shirts in the 1970s. mainstream fashion was booming, high fashion followed.

Diana Vreeland Blankets Interview December 1980 issue Magazine Interview Diane von Furstenberg blankets Interview March 1977 Magazine Interview

Andy Warhol and Diane von Furstenberg at Studio 54 Tim Boxer / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Warhol befriended leading fashion designers and cultural figures, and his foundation of Magazine interview in 1969, dubbed “The Crystal Ball of Pop”, strengthened her ties to fashion by personally interviewing Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld and Halston. Warhol also socialized with his creative peers at Studio 54, at a pivotal time in American culture when fashion designers and artists began to socialize in the same circles and inspire each other in work. Warhol once said of his friend, “to get into [Studio] 54 you either have to go with Halston or wear Halston. the reason to attend an event, rather than something they wore, and the “Supper Dress” was a statement designer for women in society to wear at glamorous events.

In 1972, Halston invited Warhol to create his runway show at the Coty American Fashion Critics’ Awards in their first collaboration in a legendary creative friendship. It was a wacky presentation, named “Onstage Happening by Andy Warhol,” which combined Halston models and Warhol muses (“Halstonettes and” Superstars “), in which series actress Donna Jordan threw her Halston outfit for revealing nothing underneath, Jane Forth walked with her baby up the ramp and left it there, China Machado played the bongos, a model played a juggling act, and Pat Ast, who performed in the Warhol’s film “Heat,” closed with a rendition of “Happy Birthday,” performed from inside a huge fake birthday cake. Dubbed the “first all-American fashion designer” by Warhol, the both continued to swap stars and patterns throughout their respective careers, where Warhol reportedly cast Halston’s fashion models in his films, and Halston printed Warhol’s hibiscus flowers on a dress in 1972.

Halston The mint museum

Warhol’s friendship with Stephen Sprouse brought his prints to runway in his 1988 collection. Sprouse was intrigued by Warhol Camouflage series of serigraphs that he started in 1986 for his resemblance to abstract expressionism. The two embarked on a collaborative line using prints, although Warhol went halfway through its inception in 1987.

Stephen Sprouse 1988 Andy Warhol Camouflage Print Cotton Suit The Metropolitan Art Museum Stephen Sprouse 1987 Andy Warhol Camouflage Print Cotton Jacket Stephane Sprouse

“Camouflages” paintings (1988) The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.

Although Warhol’s work in fashion was only beginning, his artistry, personality and spirit continue to influence designers and fashion enthusiasts. He created the very idea of ​​campy Americana, where irony is used to both celebrate and reflect on the best and worst aspects of American culture – ideas of mass and consumer media that ring true today. hui.

After his death, Mick Jagger said: “The thing he seemed to be able to do was capture society, whatever part he wanted to portray, quite accurately. That’s one of the things artists do, is show people later what it was like.

Warhol went beyond the limits of what art was supposed to look or act like in his day and was inspired by the people around him. As we approach the 2021 Met Gala, themed “American Fashion”, we hope to expect some warholisms on the red carpet, as he was also very present for the 2019 show, “CAMP: Notes on Fashion “.

Warhol’s iconography has inspired the legendary collections of Gianni Versace, Jeremy Scott and Raf Simons, informing a range of strong perspectives, where he is consumed en masse and worshiped en masse.

