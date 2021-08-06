Fashion
Rothys best-selling men’s loafers can withstand hundreds of washes and wear and are back in stock
Sustainable fashion is having a moment and rightly so. More and more brands are now consciously designing products of ethical origin that contribute little or no environmental waste. While this is a noble effort, many of these designs are lacking style and comfort.
Rothys has always found the perfect balance between ethics and aesthetics, and its best-selling men’s loafers are proof of that. Marks Driving moccasins for men is so popular that it sold for weeks when it was first launched. Right now, the cult item is back in stock with a few new colors and designs added to the mix.
Rothys Men’s Driving Moccasins, $ 185
Known for its world-class sustainable design process, Rothys has built a reputation for being one of the most avant-garde clothing brands with a conscience.
We choose sustainable materials and manufacture every product in our wholly-owned factory, the brand said in a statement. Our revolutionary design process combines handcrafted assembly with world-class knitting technology to create exceptionally comfortable shoes with almost no waste.
As with all of its launches, Rothys took this into account when designing its Driving moccasins for men. This shoe was designed to fit comfortably without socks and ranges in sizes seven to 16. Best of all, it features a minimalist design that complements any outfit and comes in seven beautiful colors, including two variations of camo prints.
Here’s where things get interesting. These are not your basic moccasins, they are knitted by Rothys signature thread that is spun from plastic water bottles. In addition, the brand avoids 30% less wasted material by using a form-knitting technique, which contrasts with traditional cut-and-sew methods.
This Rothys Men’s Driving Moccasins restock also features an understated heel detail inspired by racing stripes.
You also get more for your money with these. Thanks to their 100% sustainable design, they can withstand hundreds of washes and wear and tear, which makes it the perfect summer shoe.
Hang a pair of Rothys Men’s Driving Moccasins before they sell out again.
