‘Making the Cut’ Store Season 2: review of the winning collection

The following story contains spoilers from the seventh and eighth episodes of Amazons Making the Cut Season 2. Read our review of last week’s looks here.

Episode 7: Goldilocks Concept Stores

In the penultimate episode of the season, the three remaining contestants, Andrea Pitter, Gary Graham and Andrea Salazar, have three days to imagine and create conceptual brick-and-mortar stores that showcase their respective brand identities (with l help from the scenographers of the show). They’re also tasked with creating three looks to display in the store alongside all of the pieces created for previous episodes.

Episode 7 is one of the few to pull contestants out of the Malibu fashion bubble, for two good reasons. First, the concept stores came to life in the Row DTLA shopping complex, where Season 1 winner Jonny Cota (who does a cameo at the start of the episode) has his shop. Second, as Klum explains to the remaining troika, the ultimate winner of the season would not only get the $ 1 million top prize and Amazon Fashion mentorship, but also a three-year no-charge lease for a store there. low.

Graham, a winner of three challenges, opted for a space inspired by a Shaker Round Barn, with a round wooden interior silo as the centerpiece, old photographs on the walls, and a dense block of explanatory text at the entrance. Among the clothes he created for the challenge was a solid black dress which Tim Gunn said was a bit too simple (Graham responded by adding hand-painted details) and jersey leggings with some familiar prints from previous episodes.

Fresh out of her first challenge victory, Pitter opted for a space designed to resemble a New York City subway car, with seats, metal poles, and her tag name spelled out in the subway tiles. For her new looks, she chose to add color, especially a sun-kissed shade of yellow that has appeared in a range of silhouettes, including dresses and flared pants.

Andrea Salazars’ winning look from the penultimate episode of Making the Cut Season 2. (Amazon Studios)

Salazar, who entered the last two episodes without winning a single challenge, seemed to know she was in a winning or homecoming situation and went all out for a museum-themed concept shop. who presented his label Seta as a fashion show presented against gray walls and on mannequins.

Instead of watching the clothes parading on the catwalk as in the previous episodes, the judges joined by Amazon Fashion president Christine Beauchamp toured the concept shops before making their decision. (While this was a refreshing change from the usual show format, it only offered a glimpse of the newly designed clothing.) The judges found the Grahams boutique to be too heavy on the nostalgic backstory and not quite modern for their taste. . And, while they liked the chic Pitters train car concept, they felt it looked more like a storefront than a retail space.

This left Salazar as the episode’s Goldilocks with a concept store that was right, managing to telegraph his brand identity not only through the clothing on display but also the lighting and even the smell of it. space with a personalized scent sprayed into the air. Another big factor in delivering the victory to Salazar was a full-length, social media-ready mirror leaning against a wall with the hashtags #youareLEGEND and #SETAMUSEUM at the top.

With Salazar winning the concept store challenge, that meant one of the other two would be fired, right? Wrong. The judges ruled that neither Pitter nor Graham deserved to be kicked out of the bubble: the three designers would face off in the season finale.

The takeaway: The challenge of the pieces from the concept store Salazars drop off at MTC store includes a black faux leather jacket with military-inspired detailing ($ 92.90) and a black layered tulle midi skirt ($ 119.90) with metallic gold sequins. Both are toned down (read: more commercial) riffs on silhouettes she’s paraded multiple times this season.

Episode 8: A roller coaster ride

The last episode challenge: The remaining designers had four days to create collections of 10 looks and prepare a formal sales pitch to deliver to Amazon Fashions Beauchamp the day before their final runway shows. All three used their final collections to show their ability to grow as creatives and their time of presence with Beauchamp to sketch their ability to grow as businesses. And, like the previous episode, this one didn’t focus much on the clothes themselves.

Salazar, whose pitch Beauchamp considered the most pragmatic of the group, dubbed his latest runway collection The Phenomenon, taking inspiration from natural phenomena around the world as well as his family. While the judges noted his increased use of lighter colors (many of his pieces earlier in the season were on the dark, glittering spectrum), that wasn’t enough to give him the victory.

Graham, who seemed to take every past judge to heart, did it again here trying to add both a sense of modernity and a touch of sexy to his final collection, which he says was inspired by by gunmen, the Wild West and Alison Arngrims. Little House on the Prairie Character, Nellie Oleson. Several pieces caught the judges’ attention, including a sheer gown that judges Jeremy Scott against those in paintings by ballet dancer Degas. And while Scott emerged as one of Graham’s most vocal supporters in the episode’s closing moments, that wasn’t enough to get the designer from Franklin, NY, the votes he needed to win the first price.

The collection that brought the heat and enough votes for the victory belonged to Brooklyn-based bridal wear designer Pitter. I kind of wanted you all to take a roller coaster ride [like] Went there, she told the judges ahead of her show. It will be the party.

Making the Cut Season 2 winner Andrea Pitter, left, with several of the looks from her Episode 7 concept store. (Amazon Studios)

And it was a party, with so many colors, patterns and sparkle on the catwalk that there was something fun for just about everyone from the opening look to the brown sequined dress. on the lingerie to the sparkly blue animal print sleeveless zipper set and the bouquet of floral prints on the sweat jackets, wide leg pants, bathrobes and dresses in between.

Pitters ‘business pitch was also factored into the victory, with Beauchamp telling the judges that the designers’ strong point of view and his desire to create clothing for women of all body types and skin tones was a powerful part. of its presentation.

I entered that competition to get out of that bridal box in terms of bride, personality, Pitter said at the end of the episode. I have learned that I am certainly not stuck in a box.

Where it will be at least for the duration of a three-year free lease is in a space in Row DTLA. With that endgame award, along with the $ 1 million top prize, a mentorship and chance to co-brand a collection with Amazon Fashion were likely to see a lot more of Pitters’ work products.

And maybe Salazar and Grahams too. In a final twist of a second season of Making the Cut filled with them, Klum also informed the two that Amazon Fashions Beauchamp was so impressed with the vision for their brands that they would both have the chance to sell their collections. final via the MTC online store as well. .

Bottom Line: Even though Pitter ended up winning the second season of the shows and will soon be opening a store at Row DTLA and designing a new co-branded collection with Amazon Fashion, the decision to make the final Grahams and Salazars collections available at the ‘purchase (prices vary but are around $ 100) alongside his makes it a victory for them too. And, perhaps more importantly, it’s also a win for the fans who stayed for the entire 10-designer, eight-episode roller coaster ride.