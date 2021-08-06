Ilona Royce Smithkin, unlikely fashion and art muse, dies at 101

Ilona Royce Smithkin, who as an orange-haired nonagenarian with matching two-inch lashes caught fire in the fashion world, starring in the documentary Advanced Style and joining fashion campaigns for brands like Coach, while also casting embers in many other fields as a muse for photographers, filmmakers and artists, a cheerful personality who took a lifetime to build after the death of a grim childhood on August 1 in his Provincetown, Massachusetts home. She was 101 years old.

The death was confirmed by Melinda Levy, a longtime friend and trustee of her estate.

Ms. Smithkins’ fame began with a rumor.

In 2010, photographer Ari Seth Cohen, who created Advanced styling a blog devoted to the style of women over 60 which later became a series of books and a movie on the same subject heard by a friend about a magical woman with red hair and eyelashes the longest than her ‘we’ve never seen. He staked out a store she would have visited.

Shortly after, he spotted a woman on the street in the West Village who was around 4ft 9in tall and wearing hand painted sneakers, matching baby blue clothes and diamond studded sunglasses, with eyelashes sticking out . It was her.