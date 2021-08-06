



Fight | 8/6/2021 08:12:00 MINNEAPOLIS – In what could be remembered as the greatest wrestling match in the history of the Olympic Games, Steveson sprocket came back from behind in the final thirteen seconds to beat three-time world champion Geno Petriashvili (GEO) and become an Olympic gold medalist. The showdown between the two giants, which began just after 6.30am CST, began relatively slowly considering the pace Gable had described throughout his first three games. The two felt each other for about the first minute, which Gable showed a bit more initiative to score than Petriashvili. WHAT JUST HAPPENED! @GableSteveson seizes the OR at the expiration of the time limit. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/yqMc3wbXsu – #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2021 About halfway through the first set, the Georgian was placed first on the shot clock and seemed comfortable giving the passivity point as he continued to dissect Gable’s play. Soon after, it was Steveson with the first real offensive attempt, snatching Petriashvili’s left leg and ending with a move to make it 3-0. With the clock running out in the first half, Petriashvili fired a shot, but Gable defended well and appeared to have a huge comeback to the edge of the mat for four points. However, the referee signaled going out of bounds, which meant just one point and a 4-0 at the break for the American. Coming out of the break, Steveson unleashed a single low, but it was Petriashvili who lifted him up on defense for a two-point exposure, with Steveson responding with a one-point reversal to bring the score to 5-2 . Get back on your feet, and it looked like Petriashvili was starting to take control with 90 seconds remaining, unleashing a single-leg attack and tightening a body lock around Steveson’s hips, rolling him twice to suddenly move the match to 8. -5 in favor of Petriashvili. Seeking to keep the lead, Petriashvili fired the next three kicks at the feet, as it seemed Gable’s golden dreams were receding. There were thirteen seconds left in the game and Steveson needed two outs to take the lead. After a weak Petriashvili at the whistle, Gable swung behind for a quick takedown to bring the score to 8-7 before the referees took them back. With 6.5 seconds remaining, Steveson passed out to one leg, knocking the Georgian off balance and knocking him down, turning around and securing the winning strikeout with 0.2 seconds remaining in the game to win 9-8. The Georgian coach disputed the argument that the time was up, but the appeal stood, making the final score 10-8 after the penalty point, making Steveson sprocket an Olympic champion. Unparalleled energy … @GopherWrestling bring a CHAMPION back to MINNEAPOLIS pic.twitter.com/3os4kRPi8O – Bobby Steveson (@bobby_steveson) August 6, 2021 With the win, Steveson became the US team’s second gold medalist in men’s freestyle and third in all styles. He also became the first Gopher wrestler in the program’s history to win an Olympic gold, cementing himself as perhaps the most accomplished wrestler to set foot in the Golden Gopher training hall. Ahead of the Olympics, many believed the two obstacles for the US heavyweight would be Taha Akgul (TUR) and Geno Petriashvili, and with Friday’s victory, Steveson beat them both to crown one of the most successful Olympic races. impressive in recent memory. and claim its Olympic glory.

