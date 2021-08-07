Made in Italy Fund Building Fashion Group

MILAN Italian companies are exploring new partnerships, strengthening their supply chains by acquiring specialist manufacturers. At the same time, cash-rich funds are increasingly active, knocking on the doors of entrepreneurs who would not have considered letting them in years ago. One way to achieve this is to offer a common objective and a focus on the development of a specific project the foundations of any acquisition, says Mauro Grange, partner of Made in. Italy Fund, which is managed by Quadrivio and Pambianco and invests in wine, food, beauty, fashion and furniture.

Grange should know, as the fund has invested in 10 Italian companies, six of which are in fashion, from 120% Lino and Rosantica to Dondup and GCDS, and, more recently, a controlling stake in footwear brands Ghoud and Autry. Old Gucci and the chairman of Golden Goose, Patrizio di Marco, has also become an investor in the Made in Italy Fund and was appointed chairman of Ghoud and Autry.

Grange also holds the position of Managing Director of the business entity called Fine Sun, which brings together the aforementioned brands with the exception of GCDS, which works independently. A $ 100 million company, Fine Sun has a 25% margin for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, Grange said.

After 120% Lino, I was not aiming to build a group through industrial synergies, but rather through positioning, communication, marketing and sales synergies under central control that would give companies a unique vision without upsetting them, said Barn.

An affable and articulate executive and entrepreneur, Grange firmly believes in specialization. For example, after 120% Lino, leader in linen and natural fiber clothing, the fund has invested in the accessories brand Rosantica, and Dondup, which produces denim clothing. He described Autry and Ghoud as the icing on the cake of the group, which he says meets the growing demand for stylish athletic wear. Business is difficult if you are not specialized; we have to try to be the best in a category.

Grange revealed he was considering another Italian clothing company, which he declined to disclose. When asked how he selects investments, he said that an interesting product was the first key. I am always traveling, and practical, very curious. I’m interested when I see an original product, not a bad copy of something else. The cohesive story is also a draw.

The fund aims to grow brands globally to create value, and Grange stressed that no acquisition has ever been made through an LBO. It’s not our way of working, he noted.

He also believes that entrepreneurs are now more open to investors such as the Made in Italy Fund, which has secured 300 million euros, because they want to be helped and not just sell their businesses. We can find them the right managers and grow their business together, working within their companies, and we are in no rush. He believes this way of working is even more important in the nuanced fashion industry, which is an ongoing start-up. Every season is a start-up and you can’t just funnel money into these businesses, it’s a fully connected circular world and you can’t miss any phase.

The aim is to preserve the brand, working with the owners or the existing management. I don’t go into the market to give orders, that’s not my goal, said Grange. We want to help them by providing them with vision and support to make bold decisions they might not make on their own. Very often the founders of a company need to see things from another angle and we offer an outside point of view.

For example, the fund helped Rosantica open stores in the United States and the brand plans to open a flagship store in Milans Via Spiga between mid-October and mid-November. Michela Panero, who founded the company in 2010, was reluctant to go it alone. , argued Grange. The same goes for 120% Lino, whose activity was more local and European before the acquisition. We have opened five stores in the United States despite the pandemic and doubled its sales since 2019. We have helped [founder] Alberto [Peretti] with a surge of optimism, while taking some risks, observes Grange.

He strongly believes in the US market, where 120% Lino has 11 own stores and is available in major department stores, from Saks Fifth Avenue to Nordstrom. The company earns more than $ 1 million in retail sales in the United States. 120% Lino has grown outside Italy, 90% of its income now comes from foreign countries, and the United States contributes 75%.

He was proud of the very solid American structure and organization and of the two-story showroom in New York, which makes it possible to present all of the group’s brands. That’s the kind of synergy we believe in, he said. Having an international return is very important, and 120% Lino has been very influenced by the relationships we have built in the United States, fine-tuning the shapes and volumes to meet American taste while remaining true to the brand.

That’s the key to Grange. It will never distort the Autry brand, known for its comfort sneakers with a typical American shape and the American flag, with oxford shoes, for example.

He admitted that there are certain complexities associated with the development of Dondup, which was acquired in March scored by L Catterton. The denim category is crowded and it’s harder to stand out, but I work there, listening to customers and the distribution chain. Dondup was born as a denim brand and it has built an ecosystem of small producers with specialized washes.

Previous owners have worked to create total look collections and while Grange doesn’t want to dismiss these efforts entirely, he believes in focusing on the denim component with an eye on fashion and innovation. He did not deny that the production of denim can be very polluting and stressed that he is working with CEO Matteo Anchisi to find alternatives for the future, by investing in the search for sustainable fabrics, by partnering with Candiani, for example.

You have to do the right thing, look for the right materials and the right trends because that’s what the customer expects from you, concludes Grange.