Celebrities are trying to bring back this fashion trend of 2016 and it works

As someone who’s been in the beauty business for most of their career, when I hear the word ‘bangs’ I’m conditioned to think of the choppy haircut, not the embellishment. fashionable. However, lately the latter is all I can think of, thanks to the sudden resurgence of pom pom details.

Bangs first became popular in the 1920s as part of the flapper uniform and has since gone out of fashion in the 1960s, 70s and 90s. It came back in full force a few years ago, around 2016, where we have saw this detail on leather skirts, flared jeans, clutch bags and earrings, but last fall the bangs started showing up again on social media.

Fringe

Christian Vierig / Getty Images A fringed skirt in 2016.

My first observation of the cut this time around was when the fashion influencer, Taylor Hage wore a black crew-neck sweatshirt with fringes that stretched from sleeve to sleeve. Model Ford Digital paired the comfy embellished top with loose blue jeans, black combat boots and a Chanel handbag. It was such a cute style, I bookmarked it for future outfit inspiration.

But Hage wouldn’t be the only influencer to experiment with bangs in all its forms. In the months that followed, I constantly spotted fashionistas embracing the playful details of sweaters, tank tops, skirts and accessories.

Celebrities have since adopted the tassel trim as well. Back in March, Selena Gomez posted a series of photos with its IG in a short black jacket with sparkling fringe details. the Only the murders in the building the actress gave us Selena quintanilla vibes, pairing the jacket with a black lace bustier, bootcut jeans, black and white combat boots and chunky heart-shaped hoops. Ashley graham also paid homage to IG’s nostalgic trim. In April, the model posted two photos back to his feed, in which we can see her rocking a denim skirt with a subtle fringed hem. The separate photos depicted an image of a simple beginning ensemble: the denim skirt paired with a simple tank top and black belt.

“If no one had me, I know my fringed denim skirt (and belt) got me,” the caption said.

Fringe

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic Tess Holliday carrying a fringe bag.

Tess Holliday was also pictured accessorizing her evening wear for the VIP DiscOasis party at the South Coast Botanic Garden with a sparkly fringe handbag, proving tassels aren’t exclusive to casual wear. Bella Hadid sent a similar message on the first day of Paris Fashion Week, when she wore a dress with tulle fringes lining the hem.

Fringe

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images Bella Hadid wears a fringed dress.

How to wear bangs for fall 2021

It looks like the bangs will stick around through the fall and winter months, although it’s understandable that celebrity’s over-the-top ways of wearing them don’t match your everyday look (see: Jennifer Aniston’s gold fringed pants for her In the style cover shoot). In fact, Tobi’s chief stylist, Joanna Angeles, tells In the style there are many different avenues you can explore when styling an outfit with bangs, from western flare to a touch of glam.

Miley Cyrus

MEGA / GC images Miley Cyrus wearing a fringed jacket.

“Fringe is strongly associated with Western wear, so take it up a notch by pairing a suede or leather fringe jacket with quality shorts or jeans, cowboy boots, bonus points if they have any. fringes on the side! and a raised crop top. Angeles said.

The detail is also associated with the 1970s fashion styles, She adds. To channel the groovy vibes, Angeles suggests pairing a fringed jacket or bag with a flared knit bottom, halter top, and platform sandals.

Fringe

Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images

If you’re going out on a date or having a drink with friends and want to add a touch of glamor to your outfit, Angeles says there’s bangs for that too.

“Go for bangs made of pearls, pearls or rhinestones and pair the accessory with a bodycon mini dress so that the emphasis is on the flair of the bangs,” explains the stylist. In the style.

However, if your look is less edgy and more punky, “grab a fringed leather skirt, fishnets, combat boots and a fun tee, don’t forget to go for black pieces for that added edge. ! “

