American athletes on the track on the verge of humiliation

Around the same time last summer, Cole Hocker had yet to organize a meaningful run in college, let alone on the Olympic stage.

A year later, the promising but inexperienced 20-year-old is the last hope of American men’s track teams to avoid ignominy.

An American has won gold in an individual running event at least once at every Olympic Games in which the United States has competed. Since 1896, the only exception is the 1980 Moscow Games, which the United States boycotted.

This streak is on life support in Tokyo with nine of the 10 men’s individual running events already completed. The underperforming Americans have won four second places and two third places so far in those races, but have yet to produce a gold medalist.

Hockers’ presence in Saturday’s men’s 1,500-meter final gives the United States one last chance to preserve their gold-medal streak. The soft-haired sophomore at the University of Oregon went from a sought-after rookie to America’s fastest 1,500-runner, to an Olympic medal hopeful in a surprisingly quick fashion.

Kenyas Timothy Cheruiyot is the favorite in the 1,500m, although races over this distance have often produced upheavals in the past. If the pace is slow at first, it could lead Cole Hockers to play the devastating final 200 yards. If the pace is quick from the start, Hocker needs to muster the strength to stay within striking distance of the leaders without weakening his signature kick.

It’s a testament to the disappointment of the US men’s sprint corps that a shutout for the gold medal was even a possibility. Americans came to Tokyo with dreams of scanning the sprint events with Usain Bolt retired and the Jamaicans struggling to find a successor.

Trayvon Bromell and the US men’s track and field athletes had a disappointing Olympic Games in terms of gold medals. (Photo by Matthias Hangst / Getty Images)

An Italian long jumper who won gold in the 100 men was the first sign the United States could be vulnerable. The absence of suspended 100m world champion Christian Coleman hurt the Americans, as did Trayvon Bromell who failed to regain the form of world leader he displayed last June when he ran in two. times a 9.80 or better.

The story continues

The performances of the most decorated sprinters in the Americas in the 200 and 400 were also disappointing. Neither Noah Lyles nor Michael Norman could even claim to be the fastest American in their flagship events. Lyles, the reigning world champion, worked the 200 innings and settled for bronze in the final. It was even worse for Norman, who looked vulnerable in the 400 innings, then came out too strong in the final and passed out in fifth place.

Not all silver medals won by USA Track & Field were created equal either. Rai Benjamins should be the size of a plate after shattering Karsten Warholm’s old world record in the 400m hurdles, only to see the indomitable Norwegian set a new one. Fred Kerley’s silver in the 100 was also a huge achievement, as was Kenny Bednarek who stepped out of the shadows of his better-known teammates to come second in the 200.

Yet Grant Holloway looked set to clinch his silver medal in the 110-meter hurdles in the nearest bucket. Holloway, who missed the world record by a hundredth of a second at the US Olympic Trials, led most of Thursday’s race but lost focus on the last hurdle, struggled to re-accelerate and had to lean at the finish line just to keep second place.

This error was not as unforgivable as the awkward 4×100-meter relay team extending recent misery for the United States in an event that once belonged to the Americans. An American team made up of three of the six fastest men in the world this year missed a baton pass, failed to recover and failed to advance to the final.

Bromell called it BS.

Carl Lewis, tweeting from his home in Houston, described it as utter embarrassment.

No matter what you want to call it, the sight of four American sprinters staring at the video board trying to figure out what was wrong was the perfect metaphor for that nightmarish week for the American men’s track.

There are a few theories that might help explain the plight of American men, but none fully stand up to closer examination.

It certainly didn’t help that so many American favorites for medals either had no experience on the world stage or made their Olympic debuts. Lyles, Norman, and Holloway are each 24 or younger, and phenomenon Erriyon Knighton, 17, hasn’t even finished high school.

The absence of a full-fledged U.S. training camp due to COVID was also not ideal, nor was a gap of less than a month between the U.S. Olympic trials and the start of the Games. Americans usually face stiff competition just to be a part of the US Olympic team and may not have had the time they need to rest and recover afterward.

At the same time, American women did not seem to have as many problems under similar conditions. While shot putter Ryan Crouser is the only American track and field athlete to win gold, four American women have won gold, including 19-year-old Athing Mu in the 800.

These Olympics will be a bummer for the American men’s track no matter what happens in the next few days, but Hocker has a great chance to save some American pride.

Only three times in Olympic history has the United States even been limited to a single gold medal in the men’s individual running events. The Americans do not want this to be the first Olympics that they leave with nothing.

Click on the image to see the slideshow

More from Yahoo Sports: