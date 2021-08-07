How Cuyana embraced fast fashion and became a cult favorite with a two-word mission





If you want your business to be mission-driven yet scalable, every employee you hire and every action you take needs to be fully committed to the cause. It’s this all-or-nothing mentality that Shilpa Shah, co-founder of San Francisco-based sustainable retailer Cuyana, attributes to her brand’s success over the past 10 years, as the entire company has embraced l ‘less, better’ ethics of Cuyana. The brand has become cult, especially for its classic leather tote. First introduced in 2012, it is still the brand’s bestseller. Ten years ago, Shah and his co-founder Karla Gallardo asked themselves: is it possible for a retail business to have a mission-driven model that is both profitable and scalable? At that time, Shah saw companies treating assignments as an add-on; you would be considered sustainable if you had a carbon offset program but didn’t make any other changes to your supply chain, for example. So, in creating their Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) e-commerce brand, Gallardo and Shah focused on how handmade products are researched, produced and delivered, not just how they are sold and marketed. . At Cuyana, production is done in small batches to avoid overproduction, and the brand encourages its customers to wear clothes at least 50 times, while the world average is fair. Seven times. The company doesn’t neglect its products either – every item has a two-year warranty policy to handle free repairs for issues that lead to manufacturing defects. “It is not enough to have a lip service, a department or a group that focuses on [a cause]. It must be really inherent and throughout the company because [consumers] are more demanding, ”says Shah. Cuyana, who was honored by Inc. as Best in Business last year for staying true to its mission even amid the pandemic, says it sells 90% of the products the company makes, which is high for the industry, with a rate of average sale of only 60-70%. From a two-person DTC operation in 2011, the retailer now has seven stores across the country and 150 employees, and it just completed a $ 30 million funding round in 2019. “It should never be a question of whether you need to make an impact or make a better business decision,” Shah says, adding that nuanced conversations can arise over time, but if you are able to relate the mission to the model. , then you don’t have to compromise along the way. Here, Shah shares the lessons she has learned about effectively marketing a mission-driven business over the past 10 years. Don’t neglect the interests of other customers Watching other brands make the mistake of focusing too much on their mission and not enough on the product at customer touchpoints, Shah learned that you can’t rule out the basics. In other words, you don’t want to over-compensate for information about your mission on product listings, social media posts, or labels to the point where a customer doesn’t know if what they’re buying looks cool. and matches their needs. In Cuyana Marketing, there is balanced information for customer questions about a stylish and durable product. “We wanted to show that you can be both, and that’s how we convey it to the consumer – that you can actually be both,” Shah said. Don’t educate your customers Shah says she sees many other mission-oriented brands making the mistake of educating customers too harshly without giving the customer a chance to decide whether a purchase makes sense on its own. Many brands explain a social problem and communicate to their customers that the only way to make a difference is to buy from them. Instead, it’s more genuine to the customer if the value is strong enough that they end up choosing to buy themselves. While Cuyana’s post intentionally prompted the question of buying less stuff, Shah says the company was careful not to position its products as the only answer. “It’s easier to say, ‘This is what you should buy’ and to be more informative. But for us, what has worked is leaving it more open and showing the client more how she can use it in her life, rather than telling him, “she says. be precise If you can’t define your practices, Shah says, saying you’re sustainable won’t make any difference to your buyer. “Durability becomes one of these terms in the sense as confused as innovationShah says. “It means so many different things to different people.” Be prepared to share your practices and impact statistics on your website, and let the buyer know more about your practices. sourcing, manufacturing and labor. Only then, says Shah, will customers be influenced by your word.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inc.com/anna-meyer/cuyana-shilpa-shah-fewer-better-fashion.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos