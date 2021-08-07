San Ysidro and Sweetwater High students step out to protest dress code





Dozens of students from the Sweetwater High School district staged a walkout on Friday to protest dress code policies. About ten students from San Ysidro High School and several dozen from Sweetwater High School came out of their buildings to support a movement called Stop Sexualized Dress Code. The student-led initiative challenges existing dress code policies that they believe most often impact female students. Before the walkout, administrators at San Ysidro High School emailed staff on Thursday telling them how to proceed with the walkout. Staff were tasked with encouraging civic engagement; refraining from influencing student participation, continuing to teach non-participating students and discouraging students from leaving school, the email said. Andrea Campos, a 17-year-old high school student from San Ysidro High School, said she was out because she and her friends had been dressed coded and repeatedly called for not wearing a bra, wearing tank tops baggy and wear a belly, she said. Teachers often embarrass female students when addressing dress code violations, Campos said, doing so publicly and in front of other students. She said male college students are rarely given a dress code violation. It’s unfair and horrible, Campos said. Campos said there is nothing in the dress code policy that says students must wear a bra, but they are sent to the office for violation if they do not wear one. The girls will be walking around and people will watch them, judging them to be fetishizing that girls don’t wear bras, she said. If the girls wear something too short they’re sluts, but if it’s too long they’re prudish. Campos said she is calling on the district to update its policies. She said she wanted girls to be able to comfortably express themselves in their dress without being judged and sexualized. Kevin Willard, assistant principal of San Ysidro High School, stood outside the school with a group of students who were joking about the walkout. When asked, he said he was neither for nor against the student walkout, but there was a dress code for a reason. He also said that teachers and administrators are there to stand up for students. District spokesperson Nadege Johnson said in a statement that district and site leaders have held forums with students, staff and community members to discuss concerns about dress codes, and that the district would continue to organize forums to create a stimulating learning environment. While we do not tolerate students who leave classrooms and lack teaching time, we recognize the right of students to protest perceived inequalities, she said. She did not comment when asked about specific elements of the district dress code. the dress code guidelines published in the San Ysidro Highs student manual prohibits the following: Any clothing (such as jewelry, hairnets, belts, bandanas, or rags) that is worn or altered in a way that identifies students with non-school clubs, teams or gangs is not allowed. Swimsuits are not allowed.

The pants should be of the correct size, belted at the waist. Oversized, dropped or modified pants are not allowed.

Long shorts with high socks unfolded are not permitted.

Pendleton and other shirts worn loose, loose and with the top button down are not permitted.

Any clothing or accessory that advocates, advertises or displays any type of tobacco, alcohol, drugs, hate, violence, foul language, graffiti, Old English style writing or any illegal, obscene, sexual act or dangerous to health, are not authorized.

Clothing, including clothing, masks, jewelry and other accessories, which present a danger to the wearer or others, are not permitted. This includes wallet chains and jewelry or accessories with sharp nails.

Ups and downs should not have visible underwear.

