Patient Perceptions: Doctors in White Coats Gain Confidence, But Prejudice Against Women Persists





When it comes to gaining the trust and respect of patients, the traditional doctor’s white coat can make a big difference, recent study finds survey, published on July 30 inJAMA network open. From a survey of 487 adults, researchers found that respondents viewed doctors wearing casual clothes (like fleece jackets and softshell jackets) as less professional and experienced than those wearing white coats. Results were determined by participants’ response to photographs of male and female models wearing various types of doctor’s clothing (white lab coat, work clothes, and gowns). Julie Parsonnet, MD, an infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at Stanford University, was not surprised that the white coats had won the respect of patients. First impressions count, but I think the patient’s confidence is much more about the doctor’s behavior, his self-confidence, his listening skills, his empathy than what he wears, said the Dr Parsonnet. Principal author Helen Xun, MD, with the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, and its co-authors also noted that all respondents viewed women as less professional than their male counterparts, regardless of what ‘they wore. Women got lower ratings of professionalism whether they were portrayed in white coats over work clothes or dressed in scrubs (although oddly not when they were dressed in scrubs under other clothing) . Additionally, survey respondents were more likely to mistakenly identify women as medical technicians, medical assistants or nurses rather than physicians. The results seem to highlight the fact that many people still have unfounded stereotypical images of what a doctor should be on their minds, said Sarah Samaan, MD, cardiologist at Baylor Scott and the White Legacy Heart Center in Plano, Texas. In one accompanying editorial,Amalia Cochran, MD, general surgeon in Bozeman, MT, and Gilbert Upchurch, MD, from the Department of Surgery at the University of Florida Health in Gainesville, said the results were intriguing because for female physicians, no clear benefit to the patient-physician relationship can be attributed to wearing a white coat. Parsonnet suggested that the conclusions should be taken with some caveats as the images appeared to show men in more traditional work attire while women’s work attire could be interpreted more subjectively. It’s hard to go wrong with a shirt and tie, but women’s clothing can be much more diverse and subject to taste, she said. Yet Parsonnet pointed out that prejudices persist. Potential interventions are needed to reduce bias and support a culture of inclusion and equal opportunity, the authors concluded. They added that future study is needed to identify interventions to address role confusion and cumulative career disadvantages for women in medicine.

