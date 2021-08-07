RunwayFX 2021: Metropolitan Fashion Week scheduled for August 28 at Seattle Chinese Garden





A major fashion event is scheduled for August 28 at the Seattle Chinese Garden in West Seattle. RUNWAY FX at Metropolitan Fashion Week will feature two shows as part of a fashion designer competition.

FX track information RUNWAYFX “World of Fashion Masterpieces”, an annual international digital fashion design competition with established fashion designers and artists representing countries around the world. The show was originally scheduled to take place at the Seattle Art Museum, but due to Covid restrictions it was moved to the Seattle Chinese Garden in West Seattle. Each participant submits an original masterpiece (Avant-Garde, Costume or Couture Dress) to compete for Designer of the Year. TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE HERE The show will honor the 1stResponders, many of whom will also be models in the Julie Danforth segment. WHEN: Saturday 28 August 2021

Saturday 28 August 2021

Seattle Chinese Garden5640 16th Ave. SW, West Seattle, WA98106

Due to the size of the audience, there will be two shows that will take place outdoors: The early show starts at 5:00 p.m. / The late show starts at 7:00 p.m. Range of programs Part i : Chinese Lion Dance Performance by Master David Leong Northwest Kung Fu School

: Chinese Lion Dance Performance by Master David Leong Northwest Kung Fu School PART II: Forest Fantasy by costume designer Inoe Vargas

Forest Fantasy by costume designer Inoe Vargas Part III: Special Presentation by: Port Townsend Wearable Art

Special Presentation by: Port Townsend Wearable Art Closing: “Pretty & Tough” by fashion designer Julie Danforth 2021 Category / Theme: MODERN ARCHITECTURE Creators registration click here Masterpieces will be judged by an esteemedjuryentertainment, costume design, fashion design, business and philanthropy industries. The fashion masterpiece will be judged on the following criteria: The winner of RUNWAYFX 2021 will receive Editorial circulation in Metropolitan Fashion Magazine

Possibility of presenting their new collection in the living room of the coming years

Inclusion in RUNWAYFX TV media tour

Featured Inclusion in RUNWAYFX Masterpiece Digital Museum

Opportunity to exhibit the winning masterpiece in galleries and museums

Invitation to be a judge for next year’s show

Masterpiece Photoshoot with Jamie Lim

Possibility to participate in other RUNWAYFX shows in other cities

Inclusion in press releases, social media, newsletter.

