Federal jury convicts man of Fort Hall murder | USAO-ID





POCATELLO After a four-day jury trial, a federal jury sitting in Pocatello has found Justin Beasley, 27, of Fort Hall, Idaho, guilty of second degree murder, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. U.S. District Chief Justice David C. Nye presided over the trial, which began on August 2 and ended with guilty verdicts on the afternoon of August 5. . According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on February 3, 2018, Austin Pevo, 23, was dropped off by his mother at a residence on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation for firewood chopping work. Evidence at trial showed that Beasley and others were at the residence at the time. Beasley and Pevo got into an argument, and Beasley stabbed Pevo twice in the chest with a knife. Beasley and two other men took Pevos’ body to a remote area in the Arbon Valley. The Pevos family reported her missing and the Fort Hall Police Department investigated but could not find any information on Pevos’ whereabouts. A witness to the events of February 3, 2018 reported to Fort Hall police in August 2019 and reported that Pevo had died on that date and that three men in the house removed his body. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant at the residence and found evidence that Pevo had died there. One of the men who helped hide the body admitted his involvement and took FBI agents to Pevos’ location in the Arbon Valley. Officers recovered Pevos’ remains along with clothing and other personal items. DNA tests showed that the remains were those of Pevo. Beasley was indicted by a federal grand jury with the second degree murder of Austin Pevo on September 24, 2019. Beasley is set to be sentenced on October 26, 2021 and faces life imprisonment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account US sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. Acting US Prosecutor Gonzalez said, “Prosecuting violent crimes in the Indian country is a priority for my office, and I hope this conviction will bring some closure and justice to the families of the victims. He also commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Fort Hall Police Department for their exemplary and thorough investigation into this crime. Their complementary partnership resulted in the success of this senseless murder. This office and our law enforcement partners are committed to aggressively pursuing cases involving acts of violence committed against Native Americans residing on reserve lands in Idaho, Gonzalez added. ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.justice.gov/usao-id/pr/federal-jury-convicts-fort-hall-man-murder The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos