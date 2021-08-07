Fashion
Statue debut in honor of fashion designer Frederick McCardell slated for October | Culture & Leisure
An unveiling is planned in October for a statue along Carroll Creek of Frederick, Claire McCardell, a fashion designer who helped revolutionize women’s fashion.
City aldermen voted unanimously Thursday night to approve an agreement with the Frederick County Community Foundation for the installation of the statue.
McCardell, who grew up in Frederick and died in 1958, was a successful designer whose innovations included the invention of ballerinas, the stitching of pockets in dresses, and the monastic robe.
She grew up in Rockwell Terrace as the only daughter of Adrian Leroy McCardell, state senator and chairman of Frederick County National Bank. She graduated from Frederick High School and studied home economics at Hood College for two years.
McCardell’s work is exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Smithsonian, the Fashion Institute of Technology, the Maryland Center for History and Culture, Heritage Frederick, and Hood College.
The McCardell Statue and a public garden will be in Carroll Creek Linear Park, east of East Street, on the south side of the creek.
In 2019, the Frederick Art Club commissioned sculptor Sarah Hempel Irani to create a McCardell sculpture for public display.
The club recommended creating a protective screen for the statue that keeps a direct line of sight between the statue and the former home of the Union Knitting Mills, which produced the first nylon stockings for Dupont, which McCardell often used. the fabrics in his creations.
The plan is to lead the way this month, install the statue in September and have an unveiling on October 17, assuming the proper permits and other details go as planned, the director said on Thursday. Parks and Recreation Assistant Bob Smith to the Mayor and Aldermen.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
Sources
2/ https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/arts_and_entertainment/debut-of-statue-honoring-frederick-fashion-designer-mccardell-scheduled-for-october/article_228e226e-299d-5e1a-a845-ded5245a79e8.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]