Why do so many teenagers, young men get perms?





Have you noticed how many high school students and young men practice perms? Here is what is going on.

Fashion and styles change often, which is why they are called trends, but have you noticed how many young men get perms? My wife and teenage daughter told me it was one thing, and they were right. Just look at TikTok, with the hashtag perm. You’ll see video after video of high school kids and young men getting their hair curled. Most are sitting in salons, at different stages of the process, which includes hair rollers, plastic caps, and lots of smelly chemicals. Some are at home, wielding curling irons, trying to get closer to the bouncy curls they are aiming for. According to GQ, unlike 1980s perms with a head full of curls, “TikTokers seem to keep the cropped sides pretty short, waving only what’s up and in the front.” # messy hair @ filip.szyc I have a PERM! #permed #male video of 26.03 Adults Speak – Strokes GQ says guys choose to submit for hours in curlers, like their moms and grandmothers did, and commemorate it on TikTok shows #perm is more than hairstyle: “It’s an opportunity for guys to experiment with their personal looks, while being funny and ironic in the process. When it comes to maintaining the curls of a perm, minimal brushing and washing is key, as Reese Witherspoon’s character Elle Woods made clear during cross-examination in the room. audience of “Legally Blonde”. “Isn’t it the first cardinal rule of perming maintenance that it is forbidden to wet your hair for at least 24 hours after having done a perm at the risk of deactivating the ammonium thioglycolate?” Woods asked. As for the length of the perm, GQ says the average lifespan appears to be around three months. However, some of the TikTok videos show men bemoaning their decision to get a perm and shaving their hair. Maybe I was ahead of the trends in high school? Have you noticed that a lot of guys get perms? My wife and teenage daughter told me this is happening, and they were right! This morning on 103.5FM and https://t.co/HxR7s4fv7j. pic.twitter.com/fRLW4hx46X Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) August 6, 2021

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to start a conversation about this and other articles. Get the latest news and daily headlines delivered to your inbox by signing up here. WTO 2021. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtop.com/life-style/2021/08/why-are-so-many-teen-boys-young-men-getting-perms/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos