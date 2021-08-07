Britney Spears just revealed her favorite clothing store and it might surprise you





We may receive a commission on purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change. We took inspiration from Britney’s latest Instagram post to shop for J. Crew’s most flattering floral dresses. (Photo: J. Crew / Getty) Have you followed the #FreeBritney saga? Yesterday, the Overprotected star surprised her 32 million Instagram followers with a rare video in which she finally broached the drama and guardianship directly for the first time while sunbathing in one of her fine bikinis. -loved, of course. She also promised to answer fans’ most pressing questions … but hey, she isn’t. exactly What happened. Instead, Brit treated us with his more cheeky side. The first main question you asked me is, what is my favorite clothing store? the Queen of Pop joked, before revealing the answer to a question no one asked but everyone wanted to know anyway: my favorite clothing store is definitely J Crew… I got this dress from there. Wave to each of us to go straight to JCrew.com in search of singers exactly the same fluid and flowery maxi. While it looks like the dress is sold out, we were inspired to purchase a few more Britney-esque dresses from the site’s sales display. But not before we coat ourselves with Britney’s favorite vanilla scented lotion, because she smells so fresh, feminine, and summery. Britney loves the vanilla scented lotion and we love this soothing goat milk version of Beckman 1082. Plus, it’s on sale! (Photo: HSN) Beekman 1802 Whipped Cream Absolute Vanilla just happens to be on sale for $ 28 off at HSN; can you fault us for loving a good sale? Speaking of good sales, grab these Britney Approved J. Crew Dresses while they’re still in stock. We have to admit that we still believe in emulating our favorite early childhood icon. J Crew’s alluring shirt dress is on sale. (Photo: J. Crew) How do we take all the delicate lightness of Britney’s flower-worthy dress and apply it to a dress that will look great in the fall? Her J. Crews puff-sleeve cotton-poplin mini shirtdress, made from responsibly grown cotton and studded with a delicate blue flower pattern. If you like the Britney style, it’s like having a piece of her. Plus, it’s 30% off! The story continues Buy it: Puff-sleeve cotton-poplin floral-print shirt mini dress, $ 89.50 (was $ 128), jcrew.com Fun, flowery and flowing, just Britney style! (Photo: J. Crew) It’s got the florals, length, and of course the whimsical appeal of one of Britney’s favorite J. Crew dresses, but with pops of green instead of white. We think Shed absolutely adores this mid-length beauty and might even take a look at it for the camera. Get it at 29% off now. Buy it: Lime Cherry Blossom Ruched Tank Midi Dress, $ 104.50 (was $ 148), jcrew.com Not a girl, not a woman yet? It’s the perfect dress to show off your Britney-ness. (Photo: J. Crew) Britneys isn’t that innocent, but this dress certainly is, and we think the shed really does it justice. It has soft cherry blossoms, elastic sleeves and collar and a removable belt. These are also made from responsibly grown cotton. This summer through fall staple is 30% off at J. Crew. Buy it: Cherry Blossom Smock Neck Puff Sleeve Dress, $ 89.50 (was $ 128), jcrew.com Unleash your inner southern belle. (Photo: J. Crew) This soft, sweet dress is reminiscent of the shy Southern Girl beyond the character of Britney, and we would love to see her don this one in her next Instagram Story. The A-line cotton dress can be paired with jackets and boots for fall and looks like something worthy of a star. Buy it: Button-Up Cotton Poplin Dress in the English Garden, $ 138, jcrew.com Learn more about Yahoo Life: follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for non-stop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day Want the daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? register here for the Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle newsletter.

