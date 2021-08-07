Woman opens preservation box after 28 to hand over garter only to find out dress is not hers – CBS Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONT LEBANON (KDKA) – Do you recognize this wedding dress?

READ MORE: Amid security concerns, businesses on the south side fear restrictions will drive customers away

A woman from Mount Lebanon is desperate for her dress after recently discovering a mistake in her laundry 28 years ago.

Karen Huska Manning married in October 1993. Later that month she says she sent her dress, veil and garter – which were made from her own mother’s wedding dress – for be cleaned and preserved.

After 28 years, she recently opened this storage box to get the garter to give to her son’s fiancée. However, when she opened it, she discovered that her garter was missing and the veil too.

Then, when she took a closer look at the dress, she realized it wasn’t hers.

It was a heartbreaking moment.

“My first thought was, ‘My God, they didn’t wrap my garter or my veil with my dress,’ and I look and it’s not there and I turn to my dress, and it’s not my dress either. It was heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking, ”Manning said.

She posted her story on Facebook, hoping to find her own dress and return the dress she has to its rightful owner, and the post went viral. It now has more than 11,000 shares.

“I think the part of the story that people are so loving and empathizing with is that the garter I’m looking for specifically was made from my mom’s wedding dress. She got married in 1948, ”Manning said.

READ MORE: Bishop David Zubik: The Diocese of Pittsburgh recommends the wearing of masks and the vaccination of Catholics

Manning just hopes that all of this sharing gets her to the right person.

“Please look in your box. Help me find my dress, veil and the garter my mother sewed for me with her wedding dress. I have until April when my son gets married to find him. Please! ”She wrote on Facebook.

Manning says she took her dress to Suburban Dry Cleaners in Mount Lebanon shortly after her wedding.

Problem is, they then sent it to Joseph Krow Company in Westmoreland County, which burned down in 2012. All of their records were destroyed in the fire.

Manning says her dress could be anywhere now.

She writes that the Krow facility “serves 4,200 retail dry cleaners across the country.”

Manning asks everyone who had a wedding dress dry cleaned in the fall of 1993 to check their storage boxes.

“It could be a one-for-one trade. You could have my dress, I could have yours, or maybe there’s more than one twist going on here and you don’t have mine, but I got yours, so I guess the point is, if you got married in 1993 and had your dress cleaned, please open it because you might have mine, ”she said,

NO MORE NEWS: Youth sports coach who worked in Pennsylvania accused of child sexual abuse

She hopes to pass this garter down through the generations of her family, so it means a lot to her.