How to buy, what to know, photos – WWD

Frank Ocean is the latest musician to launch his own fashion line.

The Grammy-winning musician unveiled his new brand, called Homer, on Friday. It is qualified as an “independent American luxury brand” and launches itself with a first collection of high jewelry and silk scarves. Homer has been working for three years.

The collection includes handcrafted jewelry in 18k gold, recycled sterling silver, hand painted enamel and lab-grown diamonds. Jewelry includes chain bracelets and necklaces, cartoon-style charms, and studded earrings. The silk scarves are available in several bright colors and feature an “X” pattern.

According to the brand, Ocean was inspired by his “childhood obsessions” and his “heritage as a fantasy”. He also chose the name Homer because it “represents the engraving of history in stone”.

The collection is presented in a catalog created and photographed by Ocean with campaign images photographed by her frequent collaborator Tyrone Lebon. The catalog can be found in Homer’s New York storefront or requested through his website.

Homer’s debut collection will only be available at the brand’s jewelry store, which opens August 9 at 70-74 Bowery in Manhattan. Customers can go to the Homer site to make an appointment to visit the store.

