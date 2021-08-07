Fashion
Dress code | Walterboro Live
All students attending a school in the Colleton County School District must follow the district dress code.
The dress code has these general guidelines:
The clothing will not be so extreme or inappropriate for the school setting as to disrupt the educational process, as determined by the administration;
Hair styles, hair colors or hair adornments will not be so extreme or inappropriate for the school setting as to disrupt the educational process as determined by the administration;
Clothing, jewelry or clothing items will not display emblems related to alcohol, illegal or abusive substances, gangs, violence, sex or obscenities. ;
Ups and downs deemed distracting, revealing, overly suggestive or otherwise disruptive will not be permitted. Clothing will ensure modesty when the student is seated or engaged in school activities;
Sweatpants, running shorts, spandex or cargo pants are not permitted;
Tights, leggings, jegging style pants cannot be worn as stockings;
Shirts and blouses should cover the shoulders and should not be too tight or too baggy to be revealing or a safety hazard;
The wearing of accessories or clothing which could constitute a threat to the safety of oneself or of others is not allowed. This includes heavy chains that are not jewelry, fish hooks, multiple rings (welded ring resembling brass knuckles or rings that can be used as a weapon), studded / spiked bracelets or necklaces, nose chains / lips to ears, etc. to be allowed;
Body piercing and / or body arts which disturb the order of the school or interfere with the learning environment will not be permitted;
Students may not wear large pendants, large lockets or large dangling earrings or any other distracting or dangerous jewelry.
Shirts
Kindergarten to Grade 8: Students must wear a collared shirt in an approved color of navy, white, light blue, light pink, gray, light yellow or a school sponsored t-shirt.
Grades 9 to 12: Shirts must be collared and must be an approved shirt color (white, navy, gray) or school sponsored t-shirt.
Shirts, vests, sweaters, and sweatshirts are called tops. Tops can be sold in white or approved solid clors.
Students will wear plain shirts with a collar or school sponsored T-shirts.
Shirts may have school approved / manufactured logos.
Shirts should not exceed one size larger than necessary, as determined by the school administrator.
White or approved color t-shirts or turtleneck shirts, with long or short sleeves, may be worn under the shirts.
Low
All socks must be khaki, black or navy.
Denim jeans without holes or tears are allowed.
Stockings must be free of graphics and embroidery. With the exception of small labels, backgrounds cannot have badges, words or images.
Shorts, skirts, skorts and jumpers will not measure less than 2.5 inches above the knee when standing.
Cargo style pants or shorts are not allowed.
Clothing will not exceed one size larger than necessary as determined by the school administrator.
Loose or dropped pants or shorts are not permitted.
Low waist clothing is not permitted.
The stockings will be worn at the natural waist and properly adjusted to prevent sagging.
Belts will be worn in pants, skirts, skorts or shorts with belt loops. Exceptions can be made for preschool or kindergarten students depending on the needs of the administration. Belts should be buckled and slipped through buckles. Belt loops should not be oversized, computerized, or have handwriting considered offensive.
Shoes, sneakers and boots
Shoes must be worn at all times.
The laces of the shoes and sneakers will match the color of the shoe and will be tied.
Flip-flops, plastic shoes, slippers and shoes with stilettos are not allowed.
Heels with wheels in the holes are not allowed.
Coats, jackets, vests, sweaters and sweatshirts
Coats and jackets should not exceed one size larger than necessary.
No hood is allowed.
Students may wear vests, sweaters or sweatshirts that are no larger or smaller in size, as the school administrator deems appropriate.
Headwear is not allowed.
Sources
2/ https://walterborolive.com/stories/dress-code,36261
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]