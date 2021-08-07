Tokyo 2020 Olympics Basketball Odds Pick: Team USA vs. France Gold Medal Game Predictions from Proven Expert

United States basketball team, led by a host of NBA stars, is aiming to win the gold medal on Friday night. The United States faces France in the men’s championship contest at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, with dizzying expectations. Team USA are the big favorites as the Americans aim for a fourth straight gold medal. France are the challenger, despite being led by several talented NBA players, with Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier headlining.

Kick-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Team USA Basketball as the 12.5-point favorite in recent USA vs. France odds. The over-under for total points is set at 175.5. Before finalizing the France vs United States predictions or the predictions for the gold medal in basketball, you have to see what SportsLine Olympic expert Mike Tierney has to say.

A national sports editor whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered nine Olympic Games in person. In Rio in 2016, Tierney benefited enormously. He told readers to bet on Team USA’s gold medal count (41.5) and Team USA’s overall medal count (102.5). The result? 46 gold medals, 121 medals and two easy wins.

And for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Tierney hit two of his three predictions: Germany (+200) to win the most gold medals and the United States to win less than 10.5 medals. gold (+110).

Now, with the Tokyo Summer Olympics coming to an end, Tierney has analyzed every angle of the gold medal game between Team USA and France on Friday and revealed his top picks and predictions of Olympic basketball. He only shares these choices on SportsLine. Now here are the 2020 Olympic basketball betting odds and trends for France vs USA:

United States vs. France difference: United States -13

Over-under USA vs France: 175.5 points

Currency line USA vs France: USA -900, France +600

USA: in search of fourth straight gold in men’s basketball

FRA: Still undefeated at the Tokyo Olympics

Why should you support the United States

As you might expect, the United States team has been practically out of control throughout the tournament. The United States team is averaging 101.4 points per game while leading the entire field in assists (25.6 per game), assists to turnover ratio (2.5) , the percentage of field goals (50.7%) and the percentage of 3 points (41.0%). The Americans also shoot 59% on 2-point attempts, and they have tough shooters all over the lineup when opposing defense responds.

The United States team also faces the French team that committed the most fouls in the tournament, with the United States shooting 81% on the Tokyo charity strip. Individually, Kevin Durant leads the way with 19.0 points per game on elite-level shooting efficiency, and Jayson Tatum adds 14.4 points per game on 42% of 3-point shots. Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Draymond Green anchor an elite defense when engaged, and the Americans have shown their incredible advantage by turning a deficit into a comfortable lead against Australia.

Why should you support France

Although they cannot compete with the United States player for player, France are a talented and tight-knit team. The French were very effective from a shooting standpoint in Tokyo, achieving 48% of the ground, 39% of the 3-point distance and 79% of the free throw line.

France are also a great rebounding team, including 11.4 offensive rebounds per game in their Olympic run, and the team is anchored by Gobert. The Utah Jazz center is arguably the best defensive player in basketball, and he also scores 11.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game during the tournament.

Offensively, France also has an intriguing talent, with Evan Fournier averaging 19.2 points per game on effective shots and former NBA goalkeeper Nando De Colo registering 13.8 points and 6.0 assists per game. Finally, versatile striker Nic Batum brings versatility and experience, and he will likely be tasked with defensive missions against the best players in the US perimeter.

How to make picks for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tierney has taken a close look at the gold medal game between the United States and France from all angles and looks at the points total. He also found a critical X factor that caused him to jump to one side of the Team USA vs France gap. He only shares his picks between Team USA and France and his basketball predictions for the 2020 Olympics on SportsLine.

So who wins the USA vs France game? And which side of the France vs USA spread is essential? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Tierney’s predictions for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, all from the famous sports reporter who covered nine Olympics in person and cashed big in 2016 and 2018, and find out.