What is the passenger dress code for airlines? Can you be kicked out for wearing inappropriate clothing?
In short, yes.
Sierra Steadman wore a black cropped top, white shorts and a gray sweatshirt on her Alaska Airlines flight when she was shameful by a flight attendant for her outfit and threatened to be kicked off the flight. In a series of TikTok videos, she describes the experience that left her in tears.
The flight attendant, she explained, asked her to close her hoodie, grabbed her arm and yelled at her even after she agreed to comply with the request. She captioned it, I have never felt more degraded, ashamed, embarrassed, angry or sad.
Alaska Airlines has apologized to Steadman’s mother for the incident after filing a formal complaint.
However, this is just another tally in the list of encounters where airline crew have arrested people for clothing they deem inappropriate or offensive.
Last month a female bodybuilder was Rod of American Airlines because of his offensive clothing. In April of this year, a double cancer survivor was asked to cover her [email protected]# $ Cancer sweatshirt by American Airlines. Southwest Airlines strength a woman to wear a pilot’s t-shirt last year. Men also suffered this humiliation, but not so much. A few years ago, a meeting was highlighted by the media when a man was spear a Southwest Airlines flight for wearing a t-shirt with the f word on it.
Such incidents spark an online debate, often criticizing how airlines shame women for their clothes and asking if they should find a way to be less ambiguous about dress codes.
But the question remains: Do airlines really have a say in what you can and cannot wear on the plane?
They do. When you buy a ticket, you are entering into a contract with the airline and the airline reserves the right to deny you boarding if you do not comply with the end of this contract of carriage or the conditions of carriage. Which means airlines can refuse to carry you if the flight attendant finds your appearance inappropriate or offensive to other passengers.
Police clothing seems unnecessary, but every airline has guidelines (however ambiguous) that more or less give them the right to ask you to cover yourself. For the most part, there is no specific information on what type of clothing flight attendants can use at their own discretion.
American Airlines
In his transport conditions, American Airlines says, Dress appropriately; bare feet or offensive clothing is not allowed.
Alaska Airlines
Under his refusal of carriage clause, it is mentioned that passengers who are barefoot, have their torso uncovered (stomach is okay), or those wearing offensive or obscene clothing can be removed from an aircraft at any time. Foul odors can also lead to refusal of transport.
Hawaiian Airlines
He has a writing dress code for passengers. The airline says on its website that it expects passengers to cover the upper and lower torso and wear shoes.
JetBlue Airways
Barefoot passengers and those whose clothing is obscene, obscene or clearly offensive may result in denial or withdrawal for the comfort or safety of other passengers, JetBlues conditions to say. Shoes are also compulsory.
United Airlines
the transport contract states that the airline may refuse to carry passengers if they are barefoot, poorly dressed, or whose clothing is obscene, obscene or offensive.
Delta Airlines
Here, too, barefoot passengers are prohibited and Delta may also refuse transport when the conduct, dress, hygiene or smell of passengers creates an unreasonable risk of offending or annoying other passengers.
If you believe you have been discriminated against and treated unfairly, you can file a complaint with the airline as well as the Department of Transportation. If nothing else, tweet about it!
