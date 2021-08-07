Best new for men this week, August 6, 2021





Courtesy It’s the first week of August, which means we’re closing the last stages of summer. All those vacation days you have accumulated should be used while the sun is still shining and the deadlines are not that tight. Take it easy. Book a trip to an oceanfront property. You know you need it with the crazy weather we’ve all been through. And to help you with your travel plans, brands around the world have given up on all the cuts and accessories you need to have an unforgettable time. First of all, the most toned cart from Fendi and Rimowa, which will have you taking off in style. Need something to wear during the flight? Pangaia has released a selection of comfortable sweatshirts made from high-tech natural fibers. Lacoste also has a new technical polo shirt which is perfect for covering long or short distances. Let’s not forget the shoes: Loro Piana offers some of the lightest sneakers on the market, and Vans offers a trio of artistically distressed styles in collaboration with FDMTL. And once you’ve landed at your beach destination, Ray-Ban has you covered with some truly golden specs, Tekla and Stüssy have a great post-surf robe, and Hiro Clark has the perfect flip flops for walking along the shore. Now check them all below and start planning your route. Advertising – Continue Reading Below PLNTFIBER track pants Pangea

thepangaia.com $ 160.00 Pangaia continues its commitment to ecology. The brand, renowned for its high-tech natural fibers, has developed two new exclusive blends: PLNTFIBER and FRUTFIBER, which are made from organically sourced materials. Both fabrics have been used on a collection of unisex t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies. So whether you are relaxing at home, watering your plants, or going on vacation, you can feel really good in the cut you are wearing. Flip-flops by the water Hiro Clark x Tide

hiroclark.com $ 44.00 Andy Salzer of Hiro Clark is a master collaborator, joining forces with those of David Zwirner, Ana Matronic and Equinox. For his latest collection, the LA-based designer decided to team up with flip flop specialists Tidal, offering a collection of sandals that capture the laid-back essence of La La Land. Cabin size cart Fendi x Rimowa

fendi.com $ 3,290.00 It doesn’t get any more first class than Rimowa, a supplier of aluminum travel bags and luggage. And there is no more luxury than Fendi, a fashion brand that offers the most sumptuous materials. Now the two labels have united their heads, offering a cabin size suitcase that combines what they do best. The cart is made of brushed aluminum with Fendi’s FF logo throughout and features black Cuoio Romano leather handles on the top and sides. Hooded bathrobe Tekla x Stüssy

teklafabrics.com $ 205.00 Speaking of stellar collaborations, Tekla, a leader in premium bedding and towels, and Stüssy, one of the OG streetwear gods, have released a collection perfect for serene moments, like overlooking an ocean view. or just lounging at home. This robe, in particular, is perfect for both scenarios. Phantom Eau de Toilette Paco Rabanne

macys.com $ 100.00 There has always been a futuristic spirit at Paco Rabanne. After all, the eponymous designer made a name for himself in the space age by creating cups made of chain mail and silver discs. Taking this credo to heart, the brand has released a new cologne, with notes of lavender, lemon and woody vanilla, in a robot-shaped bottle. In addition, the box comes with a QR code that unlocks exclusive content. AND Slip-On LX Vans x FDMTL

vans.com $ 200.00 All three styles in Vans’ collaboration with Japanese denim brand FDMTL – the Slip-On, Authentic, and SK8-Hi – have a lot to offer. But nowhere does the heavily aged indigo jacquard fabric, sashiko stitched, shine as bright as on the Slip-On. And let’s face it: this fabric is the star of the show here. Reticulated ring 10.5 mm John hardy

johnhardy.com $ 495.00 Tactility has long been the cornerstone of John Hardy; the Bali-based jeweler creates handcrafted pieces from reclaimed metals that feel as good as they look. For its latest collection, called Reticulated, the brand has put even more emphasis on texture, using an ancient heating technique that results in a ripple effect on the surface. Blue mohair knit cardigan Brownstone

ssense.com $ 490.00 Los Angeles-based brand Brownstone released their latest collection exclusively at Ssense. Entitled “Chairs Missing: The Difference Between Looking & Seeing”, the line is inspired by (post) punk bands Wire and Ceremony, and offers a multitude of styles that celebrate the genre. In particular, this leopard mohair cardigan, a registered trademark of Brownstone, is the fiercest choice of the pretty stellar stripe. 360 LP Colorama Flexy Walk sneakers Loro Piana

loropiana.com $ 985.00 Loro Piana dives deep into the world of sneakers. The Italian brand, famous for its wool and cashmere styles, has released the 360 ​​LP Colorama, a sneaker so light it feels like you’re swimming. Namely: it weighs 360 grams (hence its name), or about 0.8 pounds. The shoe is made of an extra-fine merino wool upper and a flexible, non-slip technical sole. Muscle Shoals Sound Sweatshirt Billy reid

billyreid.com $ 198.00 Billy Reid himself enjoys a music festival. In fact, it hosts one of the best around. This season, however, he is lending his efforts to ShoalsFest, which will take place in his home state of Alabama on October 2. But before the festivities began, the designer released a sweatshirt that celebrates the occasion. Not only that, but 10 percent of the proceeds from each purchase will go to the Muscle Shoals Music Foundation, an NGO dedicated to the preservation of the famous Muscle Shoals Sound Studio. Classic fit movement polo shirt Lacoste

lacoste.com $ 145.00 Polo shirts these days cost a dime a dozen. But leave it to Lacoste to go the distance. The French label refreshed the iconic style with its latest take on it, crafting it in a lightweight technical fabric and adding a side pocket. This means that you have a place for your phone when you go for a run. That’s right, running in a polo shirt! Limited solid gold aviator sunglasses Ray ban

ray-ban.com $ 3,454.00 Ray-Ban has given its Aviators the Midas touch, literally. To celebrate the 84th anniversary of the iconic style, the eyewear brand has created 84 pieces all in solid 18k yellow gold. Indeed, everything will look golden with these luxury specifications. Motorcycle shorts that of Mr. Saturday

mrsaturday.com $ 115.00 Mr. Saturday’s tells stories with each collection. Past Drops were inspired by New York in the early 80s and Evelyn Waugh’s Vile bodies. His latest, titled Good Luck 001, however, will be an ongoing story. Influenced by fast cars and the culture around them, the range of sweatshirts, t-shirts and pullovers is off-season and will be periodically updated throughout the year. Dad summer 2021 hat Papa Grass x Free & Easy

dadgrass.com $ 40.00 Feel that? Brothers in arms, Dad Grass and Free & Easy, have joined forces once again. For their third tour, the brands released a four-piece capsule collection, which includes a new special edition colourway of Free & Easy’s beloved “Don’t Trip” cap. Definitely worth taking a whiff. Barry samaha

