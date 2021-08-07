Lévis buys Beyond Yoga to push Quartz yoga pants and sportswear





Even Lévis is buying yoga pants now. The denim maker acquires Beyond Yoga, an American seller of yoga wear and casual sportswear. In his announcement of the agreement, Levis said the purchase allows him to diversify his business and enter the burgeoning sportswear market. Levis did not disclose the price he paid for Beyond Yoga, but said he would provide more details once the deal closes, which is expected to happen in the fourth quarter of the year. Founded in 2005 and based in Los Angeles, Beyond Yoga is growing rapidly. The company’s sales have more than doubled in the past three years, while it has also increased its profitability, said Harmit Singh, chief financial officer of Lévis, in a statement included in the announcement. Lévis believes it can contribute to this expansion and expects the acquisition to add more than $ 100 million to its total sales in fiscal 2022. The purchase is also in line with some of Lévis’ strategic priorities, including increasing its sales to women and developing its digital business. Historically, the cornerstone of Lévis’ business has been its sales of men’s jeans, but the company has tried to balance that with more products aimed at younger female customers. It has also long relied on retail partners such as department stores to reach shoppers, but has invested in its sales directly to shoppers, especially online. Beyond Yoga, nearly 90% of whose employees are women, sells women’s sportswear in a range of sizes, from XXS to 4X, as well as items such as dresses and jumpsuits. And digital sales represent 77% of its business. Importantly, the company also gives Lévis an entry point for sportswear, a market that has taken off in recent years, creating challenges for Lévis itself at times. The opportunity in sportswear Yoga pants and other comfortable sportswear have become a popular option for everyday wear as interest in health and fitness grows, clothing becomes more casual, and shoppers prioritize comfort and versatility. of their clothes. This led to a flood of stretch pants that hit the US market, putting pressure on Levis and other denim companies in recent years. jeans for wider leg styles. But the growth of sportswear is not slowing down. In the first half of 2021, sales of sportswear in the United States increased by more than 40% compared to the same period last year and by more than 25% from their 2019 levels, according to recent data. of NPD Group, a solidifying market research. Unsurprisingly, it’s not just Lévis that is jumping on the sportswear bandwagon. Wolverine Worldwide, the large footwear group that owns brands such as Keds and Sperry, has acquired Sweaty Betty, a women’s fitness company, for approximately $ 410 million earlier this month. Globally, sportswear sales are expected to continue to increase (paywall). In his announcement of the deal, Levis noted that Beyond Yoga also has the opportunity to expand internationally.

