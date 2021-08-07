Fort Bend ISD board approves dress code, code of conduct with optional masks





The Fort Bend ISD Board of Directors unanimously approved its code of conduct and dress code for 2021-2022 on August 4. The dress code makes masks optional for the next school year. (Courtesy of Adobe Stock)

The Fort Bend ISD board of directors has approved a dress code that makes face masks optional before the 2021-22 school year, which begins August 11. It comes as health professionals and Fort Bend County officials warn of a fourth wave of stimulated coronavirus activated by the delta variant. The dress code was included in the 2021-2022 Student Code of Conduct, which the board unanimously approved at its special August 4 meeting. The dress code includes language on Gov. Greg Abbotts’ executive order, which prohibited districts and other government agencies from requiring masks. While the adopted policy says face coverings are a personal choice, it states that masks both protect the wearer and reduce the spread of COVID-19. District officials said the dress code language will be updated to include the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks in schools. This is something that… we can change if changes are warranted in the future, said board chairman Dave Rosenthal of the policy. Seven parents and members of the FBISD community spoke out at the meeting against adopting the dress code. They encouraged the district to think creatively about the issue, suggesting that children who will wear masks be gathered in classrooms, urging teachers to wear masks and pushing back or completely defying the governor’s order. I trust you, I want to trust you to find solutions to keep our children safe and healthy, Angie Wierzbicki said during the public comment portion of the meeting. I urge you, however, to appeal to Governor Abbott, and if your appeals fall on deaf ears, I imagine they might. Initiate universal masking in the neighborhood. Do the right thing. Sam Rubbico, who also spoke during the public comments, said he was not opposed to offering virtual learning or grouping children who wear masks in a classroom, but said the mandates mask should not be imposed. Why try to impose themselves on others, do they impose themselves on you? said Rubbico. Acting Superintendent Diana Sayavedra said the administration had heard parents’ concerns. She also said she was meeting with area superintendents on August 5 before a statewide superintendents call with Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, during which the districts could receive additional information. On top of that, we’ll be looking at all of our data that we know is coming from the county and will continue to inform the board of directors of that information so that we can determine if further decisions need to be made, Sayavedra said. Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II has said he will come up with a mask mandate for the district council to consider next week. Read the approved student code of conduct for 2021-2022 below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://communityimpact.com/houston/sugar-land-missouri-city/education/2021/08/06/fort-bend-isd-board-of-trustees-approves-dress-code-code-of-conduct-with-masks-optional/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

