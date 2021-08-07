Vanessa Hudgens shows off her abs, legs and arms in new dance video on IG

Vanessa Hudgens first blew everyone away as sweet and super smart Gabriella Ride in Musical High School thanks to her incredible talents as a singer and dancer. And, you know, that ability to control the dance floor doesn’t go away.

Vanessa, 32, just posted a series of photos and a video of herself working out on the dance floor while wearing a stunning, barely visible dress in bold shades of purple, pink and red. Vanessa shakes her hips and sashays with a friend, while holding a drink in one hand (awesome!). “I felt cute,” she wrote in the caption.

People were all about it in the comments. “You are cute,” one person wrote. “QUEEN !! 😍” said another.

ICYMI, Vanessa loves to dance—love he. Vanessa already said Women’s health that she does six sweat sessions a week, usually in the morning, and – no shock here – they are very busy with music and dancing.

At the gym, Vanessa enjoys browsing different options including ballet, yoga, and Pilates. “Training is like meditation in motion. I feel like you can work better in motion than in stagnation,” she said. WH.

During the height of the pandemic lockdown, Vanessa did a bunch of Torch’d virtual workouts with instructor Isaac Calpito, which incorporated weighted dance-based moves. Vanessa is also tall in Front space, which is a workout that incorporates cardio dance, athletic training, and moving meditation.

Before the pandemic, she shared a snapshot of herself choreographing in a studio as part of the program.

Before #gymlife got a little harder, Vanessa was all about SoulCycle. “Put me on a bike in a room with loud music, and I’m happy,” she said. WH. “It’s like dancing without the stress of worrying if you look good.”

Do you notice a pattern here?

In between all these dances, Vanessa participates in intense workouts at the popular celebrity gym, TheDogpound. Hey, I have to train to be this good on the dance floor …

