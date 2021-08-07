Up to 30% off J. Crew sweaters, blazers, dresses and more

By now you’ve probably turned a pro to make sure you look professional, yet comfortable, while working from home, but J. Crew is here to make it easy!

For a limited time, the retailer is offering up to 30% off their “work from anywhere” styles for women.

Save big on items like comfy blazers, flowy dresses, trendy sweaters, classic leather bags and more.

Although J. Crew can sometimes have high price tags, they lower the prices of some of their more expensive items and even their best selling items.

To make sure you don’t miss out on these amazing discounts, we’ve sifted through the sales to find the best deals and sorted them by section: Sweaters, Shirts, Dresses & Accessories.

Sweaters

A blazer as comfortable as your favorite sweater? Were in!

2. J. Crew Casual Sleeve Boat Neck Beach Sweater, $ 63, original price: $ 90

This relaxed boat neck sweater can easily go from work to happy hour and is available in five different colors.

3. J. Crew Patch Pocket Cropped Beach Cardigan Sweater, $ 65, original price: $ 95

This patch pocket cropped cardigan is another must-have that you can easily pair with jeans, pants or even leggings.

4. J. Crew Magic Rinse Crewneck Sweatshirt, $ 47, original price: $ 70

For a laid-back Friday vibe, consider this crew-neck sweatshirt.

5. J. Crew Open Front Cardigan Sweater, $ 83, original price: $ 118

This stylish cardigan sweater will instantly enhance any outfit in your wardrobe and it’s comfy too!

Shirts

This washable silk camisole is a must have because it pairs well with blazers, jackets and sweaters.

While no one wants to admit it, fall will be here before we know it and you’re going to want this trendy puff sleeve sweater in your wardrobe when it’s a little cooler outside!

This is a similar top for warmer weather and would go well with a denim skirt and your favorite stylish sneakers.

The J. Crew Short Sleeve Crewneck Sweater can be worn with jeans, a skirt, pants and more.

Dresses

If you are looking for the perfect black dress to wear for your next summer party, look no further!

2. J. Crew asymmetric ruffle dress, $ 185, original price: $ 268

Brighten up your wardrobe a little with this fun and alluring asymmetric ruffle dress that features a tasteful leopard print.

If you are about to return to the office after more than a year, this is the perfect dress to return to normal work clothes, as it is loose and comfortable but still in fashion.

Pair this relaxed button-down t-shirt dress with crisp white sneakers and you’ll be good to go.

The patch pocket cotton poplin shirt dress would look great on anyone!

Accessories

J.Crew’s best-selling camera bag is currently on sale for just $ 85 and is available in white, brown and black grained leather.

2. J. Crew Winona suede loafers, $ 125, original price: $ 168

The brand even offers its brand new suede moccasins!

3. J. Crew Wavy Circle Dangle Earrings, $ 45, original price: $ 58

Add some glamor to your next Zoom call by wearing these fun round earrings.

Cashmere socks? Were in!

5. J. Crew leopard calfskin belt, $ 45, original price: $ 65

A belt can make an entire outfit if you wear it correctly! This leopard style from J. Crew would look great with a simple top and your favorite denim.

J. Crew offers another best-selling bag: the Large Carryall Tote in grained leather.